Facts

19:18 31.05.2024

Zelenskyy, PM of Sweden discuss development of defense cooperation, Peace Summit, European integration

1 min read
During a working visit to Sweden, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the Prime Minister of this country Ulf Kristersson, the parties discussed the further development of bilateral cooperation in priority areas, in particular the possibility of creating joint defense production in the territory of both states.

As reported on the website of the Ukrainian head of state on Friday, the interlocutors coordinated further steps to ensure the implementation of each provision of the bilateral security agreement signed today.

"We are grateful for the strong agreement, which, among other things, provides for more than $7 billion in military assistance to Ukraine for 2024–2026. I would especially like to note and thank you for the 16th package of military assistance in the amount of $1.25 billion, which meets Ukraine's request and ours urgent needs," Zelenskyy said.

The parties also paid attention to Ukraine's progress towards integration into the EU and NATO. The president thanked Sweden for support.

Tags: #sweden #president #premier

