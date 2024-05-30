First batch of artillery shells within Czech initiative framework to be delivered to Ukraine in coming days

The first deliveries of artillery shells to Ukraine within the framework of the so-called "Czech initiative" will be delivered in the coming days, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala has said.

He said this in Prague on Thursday at a joint press statement with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg before the start of an informal meeting of NATO foreign ministers to be held on Friday.

"The first supplies of ammunition can be expected to Ukraine in the coming days. Hundreds of thousands of ammunition will be delivered this year. Starting in June, tens of thousands of artillery ammunition will be delivered to Ukraine every month," Fiala said.

According to him, fifteen countries are currently participating in the initiative, and "the current amount of promised support is EUR 1.6 billion."