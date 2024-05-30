Air defense forces shoot down 7 out of 11 cruise missiles, 32 out of 32 attack UAVs – Air Force

Air defense forces shot down seven out of 11 missiles and 32 out of 32 attack UAVs that attacked Ukraine at night, commander of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Mykola Oleschuk said on his Telegram channel.

"On the night of May 30, 2024, the Russian occupiers launched a missile and air strike on military facilities and critical infrastructure of Ukraine using eight S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles in Kharkiv region, 11 X-101/X-555 cruise missiles from strategic aviation aircraft Tu-95 MS (launch area Saratov region - Russia) and 32 attack UAVs of the Shahed-131/136 type from Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia and Cape Chauda (Crimea)," the message said.