Chinese MFA on Zelenskyy's call for Xi Jinping to participate in Peace Summit: We support intl peace conference recognized by both Russia and Ukraine

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs stands for holding an international peace conference to resolve the "Ukraine crisis", which will be recognized by both Russia and Ukraine, with equal participation of all parties and honest discussion of all peace plans.

According to the Interfax-Ukraine news agency, the "Ukraine crisis" in China is called Russia's war against Ukraine.

“We encourage and support all efforts that are conducive to the peaceful resolution of the crisis, and support an international peace conference held at a proper time that is recognized by both Russia and Ukraine, with equal participation of all parties as well as fair discussion of all peace plans,” Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning said at a regular press conference.

She also added that with regard to the "Ukraine crisis," China has always adhered to a fair and objective position and has made every effort to promote peace talks.

In addition, according to her, China is ready to maintain contact with the international community to promote a political settlement of the "Ukraine crisis."

Answering a clarifying question from journalists about whether China will send its delegation to the Swiss Peace Summit, Ning said: “I don’t have anything to share on that right now.”

As reported, last weekend, the President of Ukraine, after a series of Russian missile and bomb attacks on Kharkiv region and Kharkiv, appealed to the leaders of the United States and China to participate in the inaugural Peace Summit, which will be held in Switzerland on June 15-16.