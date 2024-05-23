Six people wounded in enemy airstrike against Derhachi

The number of people wounded as a result of Russia's airstrike against Derhachi is growing, Head of Derhachi Town Military Administration Viacheslav Zadorenko has said.

"The number of wounded people increased to six," he said on the Telegram channel on Thursday.

A man and a woman were hospitalized with injuries, the official said, adding that four women suffered acute reaction to stress.

At least five private houses and civilian cars were damaged, he said.