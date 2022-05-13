Facts

10:15 13.05.2022

Invaders destroy house of culture in Derhachi in Kharkiv region, where humanitarian headquarters located

1 min read
Invaders destroy house of culture in Derhachi in Kharkiv region, where humanitarian headquarters located

On Friday, May 13, humanitarian aid will not be issued in Derhachi, Kharkiv region, since the Russian Armed Forces destroyed the humanitarian headquarters.

"Tonight, the occupiers brought their work to the end and destroyed the Derhachi House of Culture and at the same time, our humanitarian headquarters, with a rocket attack. In this regard, there will be no humanitarian aid issued today," the Derhachi City Council reports on its Facebook page.

"We are solving logistical issues and we will definitely inform you (residents of Derhachi) about further actions," the city council noted.

As reported, on the afternoon of May 12, the Russian Armed Forces fired at Derhachi from the Uragan MLRS. According to mayor Viacheslav Zadorenko, as a result of the bombings, two civilians were killed, four more were injured (including two doctors). As a result of the shelling, the building of the humanitarian headquarters, the premises of the registry office were also seriously damaged, the food unit of the Derhachi hospital and part of the clinic, along with the X-ray room, were destroyed. Due to shelling, the distribution of consumer goods had to be somewhat limited until the end of the day, but the humanitarian headquarters continued to work.

Tags: #derhachi
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:37 13.05.2022
Two people killed, four wounded due to enemy shelling of Derhachi in Kharkiv region

Two people killed, four wounded due to enemy shelling of Derhachi in Kharkiv region

10:04 26.03.2022
Russians bombed Derhachi in Kharkiv region, one killed, three wounded – mayor

Russians bombed Derhachi in Kharkiv region, one killed, three wounded – mayor

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky: Russians should understand they are not welcome in Italy

Zelensky interview with Rai 1: I don't think Putin will be able to save face, but Russians should save their state

Zelensky: I am ready to talk with Putin, but without his intermediaries, on terms of dialogue

Zelensky: Some European leaders believe it’s necessary to find opportunities for dialogue with Putin. We’ve been looking for them for many years

EU to issue additional EUR 500 mln military aid to Ukraine - Borrell

LATEST

European Council President supports increase in funding for military equipment for Ukraine to EUR 2 bln

Zelensky: Russians should understand they are not welcome in Italy

Zelensky interview with Rai 1: I don't think Putin will be able to save face, but Russians should save their state

Zelensky: I am ready to talk with Putin, but without his intermediaries, on terms of dialogue

Zelensky: Some European leaders believe it’s necessary to find opportunities for dialogue with Putin. We’ve been looking for them for many years

Russian occupiers shell 22 settlements of Donetsk region in day

Ukrainian band Kalush Orchestra to perform at number 12 in Eurovision 2022 final on May 14

SBU bans 13 foreign journalists, commissioned by Russia, from entering Ukraine

EU to issue additional EUR 500 mln military aid to Ukraine - Borrell

Russia loses 26,900 military, 200 aircraft since Feb 24 in Ukraine - General Staff

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD