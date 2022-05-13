Invaders destroy house of culture in Derhachi in Kharkiv region, where humanitarian headquarters located

On Friday, May 13, humanitarian aid will not be issued in Derhachi, Kharkiv region, since the Russian Armed Forces destroyed the humanitarian headquarters.

"Tonight, the occupiers brought their work to the end and destroyed the Derhachi House of Culture and at the same time, our humanitarian headquarters, with a rocket attack. In this regard, there will be no humanitarian aid issued today," the Derhachi City Council reports on its Facebook page.

"We are solving logistical issues and we will definitely inform you (residents of Derhachi) about further actions," the city council noted.

As reported, on the afternoon of May 12, the Russian Armed Forces fired at Derhachi from the Uragan MLRS. According to mayor Viacheslav Zadorenko, as a result of the bombings, two civilians were killed, four more were injured (including two doctors). As a result of the shelling, the building of the humanitarian headquarters, the premises of the registry office were also seriously damaged, the food unit of the Derhachi hospital and part of the clinic, along with the X-ray room, were destroyed. Due to shelling, the distribution of consumer goods had to be somewhat limited until the end of the day, but the humanitarian headquarters continued to work.