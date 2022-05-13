Two people killed, four wounded due to enemy shelling of Derhachi in Kharkiv region

As a result of the shelling of the town of Derhachi, Kharkiv region, by the Russian Armed Forces from the Uragan MLRS on Thursday, there were fatalities and injuries among civilians, said Mayor Vyacheslav Zadorenko.

"As a result of the bombings two people were killed, four more were wounded, two of whom were medics. All these people are civilians," Zadorenko wrote on his Facebook page.

According to him, as a result of the shelling, the building of the humanitarian headquarters, the Registry Office, the catering unit of Derhachi hospital and part of the outpatient clinic along with the X-ray room were also seriously damaged. The ambulance department building was damaged by the blast.

"None of the shelled facilities, not to mention private homes that are destroyed daily, had anything to do with military infrastructure," Zadorenko stressed.

According to him, the distribution of consumer goods had to be somewhat limited until the end of the day because of the shelling, but the humanitarian headquarters continued its work. The humanitarian aid packages were received by residents of Derhachi, Shovkopliasy, Slatyne, Prudyanka and Ruska Lozova.