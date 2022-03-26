Russians bombed Derhachi in Kharkiv region, one killed, three wounded – mayor

On March 25, the Russian armed forces bombed Derhachi, Kharkiv region, Mayor of the city Viacheslav Zadorenko has said.

"Today, the occupiers once again bombed Derhachi, as a result of which one person was killed and three were wounded. Due to enemy bombs, the civilian infrastructure of the city was damaged, in particular the power grid and the heating main in one of the districts. Private houses were destroyed and partially damaged," Zadorenko said on his Facebook page.

He said that despite this, the gas supply was resumed at Novi Derhachi, and in the coming days this is planned to be done throughout the city.

At the same time, due to the severe restrictions imposed by the aggressor in the occupied territories, the residents of Tokarivsky, Kozacholopansky, Prokhodivsky, Rosiysko-Lozivsky districts and the village of Tsupivka of Prudiansky community remain without electricity and communications.

"We are not able to solve these problems until the liberation of our Starostynsky districts, but every day we continue the relevant work in the part of Derhachivsky region controlled by Ukraine. We will definitely win and restore the community together," Zadorenko said.