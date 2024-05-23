Yermak calls on youth leaders from countries of Global South to spread info about Peace Summit

Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak met with representatives of the Council on Youth Issues under the President of Ukraine and youth leaders from the countries of the Global South, whom he called on to spread information about the Global Peace Summit, the press service of the head of state reports.

"It is definitely important for big stars and big politicians to speak out. But it seems to me, that today it is you – young, smart, creative people – who can unite millions of young people through your actions. This is a good opportunity to show that youth has a great influence," Yermak said.

The Head of the President's Office spoke in detail about Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Peace Formula and preparations for the Summit. He reiterated that Russia's aggression affects not only Ukraine. Therefore, the participants of the Summit, who respect international law and the UN Charter, should not only contribute to the establishment of a just peace in Ukraine, but also develop mechanisms that will become the basis of security for the whole world in the future.

"When we see that people don't know how to stop one war, other conflicts break out in the world. We have a mission to show by our example that today strong leaders are capable of making strong decisions," Yermak concluded.