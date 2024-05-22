Facts

18:56 22.05.2024

Sweden to create three-year military support program for Ukraine worth EUR 6.5 bln

2 min read
Sweden to create three-year military support program for Ukraine worth EUR 6.5 bln

The Swedish government intends to provide long-term support to Ukraine through three years of military support (2024-2026) totalling SEK 75 billion (EUR 6.5 billion), according to the Swedish government website.

"To strengthen the Swedish support to Ukraine, and increase the long-term perspective, the government and the Sweden Democrats have agreed to introduce a framework for the military support to Ukraine for the years 2024–2026. Sweden will increase support, and the framework is SEK 75 billion for military support for 2024-2026, SEK 25 billion per year," the government said in the statement.

It is indicated that the total military and civilian support for Ukraine from Sweden, taking into account this proposal, will amount to more than SEK 100 billion Swedish. Military support within Ukraine could, for example, take the form of free transfers of defense equipment, financial contributions and financial support for the procurement of defense equipment.

The government also said that depending on the type of support that will be used, the program framework could burden public finances for several years and even after 2026.

Since the Russian invasion in February 2022, Sweden has allocated the equivalent of SEK 37 billion to various efforts to support Ukraine. In particular, through 15 military support packages totalling approximately SEK 30 billion, and that Ukraine is now the largest country receiving aid from Sweden.

Tags: #sweden

