Military to be paid up to 15 days of additional leave for destroyed enemy equipment

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved the procedure for granting additional leave to military personnel for destroyed enemy equipment.

As representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk said on Telegram, the corresponding decision was made at a government meeting on Tuesday.

The decision assumes that leave is granted to military personnel who are directly involved in measures to ensure national security and defense during the special period, measures to repel and deter armed aggression of the Russian Federation.

The total duration of leave should not exceed 15 calendar days per year and may be provided during a calendar year, excluding the time required to travel within Ukraine to the place of vacation and back, but no more than two days one way, provided that no more than 30% of the total number of military personnel of the relevant unit are absent at the same time.

According to the approved procedure, leave is granted with the preservation of monetary allowance.