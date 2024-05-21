Local resident wounded as Russian army shells Ivanivka in Kherson region – local authorities

A local resident was wounded as a result of an attack by the Russian occupation forces on the village of Ivanivka, Daryivka community, Kherson Regional Military Administration has said.

"A resident of the village of Ivanivka, Daryivka community, was injured as a result of Russia's attack. The 41-year-old man was hospitalized with a blast trauma. Doctors are examining him and providing the injured man with aid," it said on the Telegram channel on Tuesday.