Three people wounded as enemy attacks Antonivka in Kherson region – local authorities

Three women were wounded as a result of an enemy drone attack on Antonivka, Kherson region, Head of Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin has said.

"Three local women were injured in Antonivka as a result of a Russian drone attack. The women, 69, 75 and 76, suffered as drone dropped an explosive device. All of them were taken to hospital with mine blast traumas and shrapnel wounds. Medics are providing all those injured with necessary medical aid," he said on the Telegram channel on Tuesday.