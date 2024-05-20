Facts

13:14 20.05.2024

Delivery of two Patriot air defense systems to Kharkiv will fundamentally change situation – Zelenskyy after strikes on the region

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy is convinced that the supply of two American-made Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems to protect Kharkiv will significantly affect the situation with Russian strikes on the city.

“The world can put an end to Russian terror. To achieve this, the lack of political will among leaders must be overcome. Two Patriots for Kharkiv will fundamentally change the situation,” Zelenskyy said on Telegram on Sunday after reports of shelling of the territory of Kharkiv region, as a result of which civilians were killed and injured.

According to him, "rockets, bombs, artillery are the only thing that allows Russia to continue its aggression" and gives the occupiers the opportunity to terrorize Ukrainians.

“Air defense systems in our other cities, as well as sufficient support for our warriors on the frontlines, will ensure the defeat of Russian terror. I am grateful to all leaders and states who recognize this and take decisive action to ensure a just end to the war and bring terrorists to justice sooner,” Zelenskyy added.

The President also expressed his condolences in connection with the loss of life after the attacks by Russians in Kharkiv region.

