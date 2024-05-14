Facts

Heads of parliaments of Ukraine, Turkey discuss intensification of cooperation between legislative bodies

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk and Chairman of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey Numan Kurtulmuş discussed the intensification of inter-parliamentary cooperation.

“The high level of inter-parliamentary relations that currently exists is an important component of the general relations between our countries, supported by our Presidents, Governments and peoples,” the press service of the Verkhovna Rada apparatus quoted Stefanchuk as saying at a meeting with Kurtulmus in Ankara on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the parties also discussed inter-parliamentary cooperation and strengthening the dialogue between the Parliaments of Ukraine and Turkey. In particular, they discussed the work of the Friendship Group and the acceleration of contacts at the level of parliamentary committees, in particular, on international affairs, security and defence.

Stefanchuk stressed that he greatly appreciates Turkey’s participation in the establishment and activities of the International Crimean Platform, and looks forward to his colleague's personal participation in the Third Parliamentary Summit of the International Crimea Platform.

“Turkey, which has been supporting Ukraine’s sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity since the first days of the full-scale invasion, is making sufficient efforts to achieve a sustainable and just peace,” Stefanchuk said, noting the importance of implementing the Peace Formula of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

He stressed that Ukraine expects Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to participate in the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland.

In his turn, Kurtulmus noted that Turkey supports Ukraine in its struggle for independence and sovereignty.

“We express our support to Ukraine in returning all the occupied territories, not only Crimea, and we stand for a sustainable and just peace,” said the Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey.

He expressed hope for an early end to the war and the transition to the stage of reconstruction of Ukraine, in which Turkey will help Ukraine.

As reported, Stefanchuk is paying an official visit to Turkey on May 13-15.

