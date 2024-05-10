Facts

18:50 10.05.2024

Iceland's PM accepts invitation to Peace Summit, intends to encourage more Global South countries to participate – Zelenskyy

1 min read
Iceland's PM accepts invitation to Peace Summit, intends to encourage more Global South countries to participate – Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a phone conversation with newly appointed Prime Minister of Iceland Bjarni Benediktsson to congratulate him on the appointment and invite him to participate in the Peace Summit in Switzerland.

"I am grateful to Prime Minister Benediktsson for confirming his attendance and willingness to use his personal contacts in Africa to encourage as many countries from the Global South as possible to attend the Summit," Zelenskyy said on X Social Network on Friday.

The parties also discussed the upcoming Ukraine-Northern Europe Summit, as well as the negotiation process for the signing of a bilateral security agreement.

"Ukraine is grateful to Iceland for its leadership in the demining coalition and practical assistance to Ukraine's energy system, which is especially vital in the face of Russian attacks on our energy infrastructure," the head of state said.

Tags: #iceland #peace_summit

MORE ABOUT

21:03 10.05.2024
Yermak: Successes of struggle at front, Global Peace Summit to bring results for just peace in Ukraine

Yermak: Successes of struggle at front, Global Peace Summit to bring results for just peace in Ukraine

19:53 10.05.2024
Patriarch Bartholomew to take part in Peace Summit

Patriarch Bartholomew to take part in Peace Summit

18:44 10.05.2024
Heads of state who really want to stop Russia's war against Ukraine should attend Global Peace Summit – Yermak

Heads of state who really want to stop Russia's war against Ukraine should attend Global Peace Summit – Yermak

20:34 09.05.2024
Czech President confirms his participation in Peace Summit

Czech President confirms his participation in Peace Summit

19:22 09.05.2024
Moldovan President confirms her participation in Peace Summit – Zelenskyy

Moldovan President confirms her participation in Peace Summit – Zelenskyy

17:00 09.05.2024
Michel confirms to Zelenskyy his participation in Peace Summit, calls on all world leaders to support these peace efforts

Michel confirms to Zelenskyy his participation in Peace Summit, calls on all world leaders to support these peace efforts

12:49 09.05.2024
Zelenskyy: PM of Ireland confirms his participation in Peace Summit

Zelenskyy: PM of Ireland confirms his participation in Peace Summit

19:03 08.05.2024
Dutch PM Rutte confirms participation in Peace Summit – Zelenskyy

Dutch PM Rutte confirms participation in Peace Summit – Zelenskyy

17:54 08.05.2024
Zelenskyy: Danish PM confirms participation in Peace Summit in Switzerland

Zelenskyy: Danish PM confirms participation in Peace Summit in Switzerland

17:00 08.05.2024
CoE Sec Gen confirms her participation in Peace Summit in Switzerland

CoE Sec Gen confirms her participation in Peace Summit in Switzerland

AD

HOT NEWS

Treaty on Ukraine's membership in EU should not include any restrictions regarding territorial application – Stefanishyna

Biden orders $400 mln in military aid to Ukraine

Critical phase of war will come in next two months – Ukrainian Ground Forces Commander

President of Slovakia: Tragedy in Ukraine must be stopped, entire civilized world must take part in this

EXPLOSION IN ZAPORZHIA REPORTED – ADMINISTRATION

LATEST

Treaty on Ukraine's membership in EU should not include any restrictions regarding territorial application – Stefanishyna

New US military aid package includes ammunition, Highmars, Bradleys, armored personnel carriers – Department of Defense

Russia unable to use May 9 parades to demonstrate military strength due to significant losses in Ukraine – British intelligence

Canada to allocate over $55 mln to strengthen Ukrainian air defense

Klitschko, Brink examine restored glass dome in Teacher's House, damaged due to missile strike

In area of Nestryha Island, hostilities continue constantly, hundreds of FPV drones used

Govt approves starting price of auction for radio frequency spectrum of mobile communications in range of 2100, 2300 and 2600 MHz

Govt approves increase in excise taxes on alcohol, tobacco products from July 1, 2024 to minimum level established in EU

Cabinet authorizes Emergency Service to perform functions of national coordinator of Ukraine's participation in EU Civil Protection Mechanism

Biden orders $400 mln in military aid to Ukraine

AD
AD
AD
AD