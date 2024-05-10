Iceland's PM accepts invitation to Peace Summit, intends to encourage more Global South countries to participate – Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a phone conversation with newly appointed Prime Minister of Iceland Bjarni Benediktsson to congratulate him on the appointment and invite him to participate in the Peace Summit in Switzerland.

"I am grateful to Prime Minister Benediktsson for confirming his attendance and willingness to use his personal contacts in Africa to encourage as many countries from the Global South as possible to attend the Summit," Zelenskyy said on X Social Network on Friday.

The parties also discussed the upcoming Ukraine-Northern Europe Summit, as well as the negotiation process for the signing of a bilateral security agreement.

"Ukraine is grateful to Iceland for its leadership in the demining coalition and practical assistance to Ukraine's energy system, which is especially vital in the face of Russian attacks on our energy infrastructure," the head of state said.