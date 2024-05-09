Stefanchuk hopes that European Parliament of next cadence will continue to support Ukraine

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk hopes that the new composition of the European Parliament will continue to support Ukraine after the elections.

"I hope that Ukraine's support will remain at the same level as under the current cadence," Stefanchuk said at a joint briefing with President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola on Thursday.

In addition, Stefanchuk expressed hope that Metsola "will also continue its path of support for Ukraine."

In turn, Metsola recalled that the 10th cadence of the European Parliament will begin in July.