Facts

13:42 09.05.2024

Zelenskyy calls for increasing cooperation between communities of Ukraine, Europe

2 min read
The stage of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU should begin in June, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, speaking on Thursday at the International Summit of Cities and Regions in Kyiv.

"Now a new, very important stage should begin in June. Stage of negotiations on Ukraine's accession. I ask you to continue to increase cooperation between all of us in Europe. Between our countries, our communities," he said.

"This is already the second summit of our communities, our horizontal ties. Both in Europe and with European partners. In particular, with the United States. Some 18 countries are represented here today at the second summit. Hundreds of cities and communities. Please do everything possible so that all of us, at the level of our countries, at the level of all of Europe, do not miss a single chance for security," Zelenskyy said.

According to him, "today new agreements have been prepared between our communities and the communities of your countries. New agreements that will give us all the strength we need."

"We must all work together to protect life, to be the kind of Europeans who pass on a legacy to our children. And this legacy is peace, strength and prospects for all. Our Europe is a Europe in which you really want to live," Zelenskyy said.

Tags: #zelenskyy #eu

