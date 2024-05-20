New meeting in Ramstein format to be held on May 20

The next meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine (Ramstein format) will be held on Monday, May 20, the press service of the U.S. Department of Defense reports.

“Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr. will host a virtual meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group May 20 from the Pentagon,” the message reads.

It is noted that this will be the twenty-second meeting of the UDCG (Ukraine Defense Contact Group) since the international group was formed in April 2022.