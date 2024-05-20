Facts

10:12 20.05.2024

New meeting in Ramstein format to be held on May 20

1 min read

The next meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine (Ramstein format) will be held on Monday, May 20, the press service of the U.S. Department of Defense reports.

“Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr. will host a virtual meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group May 20 from the Pentagon,” the message reads.

It is noted that this will be the twenty-second meeting of the UDCG (Ukraine Defense Contact Group) since the international group was formed in April 2022.

Tags: #ramstein

MORE ABOUT

21:27 26.04.2024
Ramstein Coalition pledged over $95 bln in military aid to Ukraine over two years – Austin

Ramstein Coalition pledged over $95 bln in military aid to Ukraine over two years – Austin

20:43 26.04.2024
Pentagon chief announces allocation of $6 bln military aid package to Ukraine

Pentagon chief announces allocation of $6 bln military aid package to Ukraine

20:24 26.04.2024
Umerov: At Ramstein-21, Ukraine calls on its partners to provide necessary weapons, discusses logistics issues

Umerov: At Ramstein-21, Ukraine calls on its partners to provide necessary weapons, discusses logistics issues

18:17 26.04.2024
Zelenskyy calls at Ramstein meeting to provide Ukraine with long-range weapons, air defense, artillery

Zelenskyy calls at Ramstein meeting to provide Ukraine with long-range weapons, air defense, artillery

09:29 26.04.2024
Zelenskyy: Participants of tomorrow's Ramstein will discuss how to help Ukraine overcome difficulties accumulated during absence of American support

Zelenskyy: Participants of tomorrow's Ramstein will discuss how to help Ukraine overcome difficulties accumulated during absence of American support

19:43 19.03.2024
Ramstein coalition pledges to allocate over $88 bln in military aid to Ukraine over almost two years – Pentagon head

Ramstein coalition pledges to allocate over $88 bln in military aid to Ukraine over almost two years – Pentagon head

15:04 09.03.2024
Next meeting of Ramstein Group will take place on March 19

Next meeting of Ramstein Group will take place on March 19

10:38 15.02.2024
Umerov after Ramstein: Drone coalition launched, F-16s are on schedule, we working on joint production of shells

Umerov after Ramstein: Drone coalition launched, F-16s are on schedule, we working on joint production of shells

20:14 14.02.2024
France, Germany launch coalition to support Ukrainian air defense within Ramstein

France, Germany launch coalition to support Ukrainian air defense within Ramstein

17:52 14.02.2024
Austin: Ukraine will not surrender, and neither will we

Austin: Ukraine will not surrender, and neither will we

AD

HOT NEWS

UINP Head: Feb 24 should remain unofficial date so far highlighted as Rage Day

No need to dismantle Peoples' Friendship Arch in Kyiv if city, community completely rethink its meaning – Drobovych

Enemy loses 1,400 people in one day – General Staff

UK transfers 80 air defense missiles, more than 1 mln rounds of ammunition, drones and mine clearance systems to Ukraine – Defense Ministry

Twelve civilians killed in Kharkiv region amid shelling in Kharkiv region – Synehubov

LATEST

War to end with talks for which Zelenskyy's Peace Formula was prepared – Lytvynenko

Ministry of Strategic Industries expands criteria for booking defense industry workers

Govt resolution: Summonses to start being sent by mail from July 18

Kyivstar starts second phase of work to strengthen energy independence of network

There is shortage of medicines again in occupied territories – ministry

One killed, one wounded as enemy artillery forces shell Kherson – PGO

Kyivstar to test radio frequencies in 2,100 MHz spectrum in six cities

UINP Head: Feb 24 should remain unofficial date so far highlighted as Rage Day

India to participate in upcoming Peace Summit in Switzerland – media

Defense Ministry approves new human capital policy for defense forces

AD
AD
AD
AD