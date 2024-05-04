Despite delay in U.S. Congressional approval of funding for Ukraine, USAID aid continues – Dpty Administrator

The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) continued to work in Ukraine because it has a strong budget, despite a delay in approving funding by Congress, U.S. Agency for International Development Deputy Administrator Isobel Coleman said.

Coleman said at a joint meeting with journalists with U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink that despite the delay in accepting additional funding, the word "additional" means that it is in addition to everything else they do. USAID has a very strong budget. It never stopped. USAID has allocated a billion dollars for energy security programs. They continue to work on economic growth, agriculture, digital technology, democracy and governance.

However, she emphasized that additional funding gives additional resources.

According to Coleman, this is her second visit to Ukraine, and it was focused on a number of meetings, in particular with representatives of civil society, KPMG auditors, and consultants from Deloitte.

She also noted that yesterday the first pilot vessel, which USAID is providing to the Ukrainian government, was launched to help increase exports along the Danube.

So the pilot vessel is just one way we are supporting increased agricultural exports, even when the Black Sea ports have been closed, Coleman said.

In addition, the USAID Deputy Administrator also met with farmers, students from the Kyiv School of Economics, government representatives, including this evening with the Prime Minister of Ukraine.

And we spoke very clearly about the need to follow the course on reforms, because this is so important not only for Ukraine, but also for our further support, Coleman said.