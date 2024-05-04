Facts

14:03 04.05.2024

Despite delay in U.S. Congressional approval of funding for Ukraine, USAID aid continues – Dpty Administrator

2 min read
Despite delay in U.S. Congressional approval of funding for Ukraine, USAID aid continues – Dpty Administrator

The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) continued to work in Ukraine because it has a strong budget, despite a delay in approving funding by Congress, U.S. Agency for International Development Deputy Administrator Isobel Coleman said.

Coleman said at a joint meeting with journalists with U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink that despite the delay in accepting additional funding, the word "additional" means that it is in addition to everything else they do. USAID has a very strong budget. It never stopped. USAID has allocated a billion dollars for energy security programs. They continue to work on economic growth, agriculture, digital technology, democracy and governance.

However, she emphasized that additional funding gives additional resources.

According to Coleman, this is her second visit to Ukraine, and it was focused on a number of meetings, in particular with representatives of civil society, KPMG auditors, and consultants from Deloitte.

She also noted that yesterday the first pilot vessel, which USAID is providing to the Ukrainian government, was launched to help increase exports along the Danube.

So the pilot vessel is just one way we are supporting increased agricultural exports, even when the Black Sea ports have been closed, Coleman said.

In addition, the USAID Deputy Administrator also met with farmers, students from the Kyiv School of Economics, government representatives, including this evening with the Prime Minister of Ukraine.

And we spoke very clearly about the need to follow the course on reforms, because this is so important not only for Ukraine, but also for our further support, Coleman said.

Tags: #usaid #aid

MORE ABOUT

14:20 04.05.2024
U.S. Ambassador: Military, economic aid, reform support, accountability are main goals of $61 bln allocated for Ukraine

U.S. Ambassador: Military, economic aid, reform support, accountability are main goals of $61 bln allocated for Ukraine

12:56 04.05.2024
USAID announces $60 mln aid package for Ukraine's agricultural sector – Dpty Administrator

USAID announces $60 mln aid package for Ukraine's agricultural sector – Dpty Administrator

12:53 04.05.2024
G7 considering plan to provide $50 bln in aid to Ukraine, initiated by USA

G7 considering plan to provide $50 bln in aid to Ukraine, initiated by USA

21:15 01.05.2024
Italian Embassy hosts ceremony of donating three ambulances for Kharkiv, Kyiv by association La Memoria Viva

Italian Embassy hosts ceremony of donating three ambulances for Kharkiv, Kyiv by association La Memoria Viva

20:04 01.05.2024
USAID launches two projects to restore medical infrastructure in Kharkiv, Zaporizhia regions

USAID launches two projects to restore medical infrastructure in Kharkiv, Zaporizhia regions

16:10 01.05.2024
USAID Dpty Administrator arrives in Kyiv

USAID Dpty Administrator arrives in Kyiv

16:09 27.04.2024
Australia announces $100 mln assistance package for Ukraine – Defense Minister Marles

Australia announces $100 mln assistance package for Ukraine – Defense Minister Marles

19:08 24.04.2024
USA ANNOUNCES NEW $1 BLN MILITARY AID PACKAGE FOR UKRAINE - PENTAGON

USA ANNOUNCES NEW $1 BLN MILITARY AID PACKAGE FOR UKRAINE - PENTAGON

18:56 24.04.2024
Biden: In next few hours-literally in few hours-we’re going to begin sending equipment to Ukraine

Biden: In next few hours-literally in few hours-we’re going to begin sending equipment to Ukraine

18:20 24.04.2024
Biden signs law on military aid package for Ukraine

Biden signs law on military aid package for Ukraine

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine's army liquidates 1,260 occupiers in one day – General Staff

Air defense eliminates 13 attack UAVs in two regions of Ukraine – Air Force

Zelenskyy: We all must thwart Russian offensive plans

Woman dead, two men wounded as Russian forces inflict airstrikes on Kharkiv – Synehubov

Enemy airstrike destroys several houses in Kharkiv, people under rubble – mayor

LATEST

Meloni confirms Italy's commitment to organizing global peace summit for Ukraine in Switzerland

Kuleba congratulates Estonian MP Kristo Enn Vaga, who arrived in Kyiv from Tallinn on bicycle

Klitschko: there cannot be strong, democratic and safe Europe without Ukraine as equal partner

Ukraine's army liquidates 1,260 occupiers in one day – General Staff

Air defense eliminates 13 attack UAVs in two regions of Ukraine – Air Force

Yermak, Szijjártó discuss key issues of Ukrainian-Hungarian relations

Currently five multi-role Russian fighters, Su-34, Su-35 aircraft are in Black and Azov Seas

Khortytsia group: In Krasnohorivka, some enemy groups managed to enter hide among remains of refractory plant; all measures being taken to drive enemy out of village

Borrell on behalf of EU due to cyberattacks by Russian-sponsored group ART28: We not to tolerate it, will use full range of responses

Enemy uses chemical munitions 444 times over past month – AFU General Staff

AD
AD
AD
AD