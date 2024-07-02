Facts

20:12 02.07.2024

Number of people injured in enemy attack on Nikopol rises to ten – local authorities

1 min read
The number of people injured as a result of Russia's attacks on Nikopol increased to ten, four of them were hospitalized on moderate condition, Head pf Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak has said on Tuesday.

"During the day, the enemy mercilessly attacked the Nikopol district by artillery and drones. The district center suffered most of all. Two people were killed there and, according to the latest updates, ten people were injured. Four of them were hospitalized in moderation condition," he said on the Telegram channel.

Earlier on Tuesday, Lysak reported two dead and nine injured as a result of Russia's attacks.

According to the regional administration, three apartment buildings and five private houses, four outbuildings, and seven cars were damaged. Two educational establishments, a medical facility, an administrative building, shops, a beauty parlor, and a bank were damaged.

The occupation forces also shelled Myrove, Marhanets, and Chervonohryhorivka communities. An agricultural enterprise was damaged.

"The aggressor also aimed its attacks at the Pokrov community. Reportedly, one person was injured there. The information is yet to be updated," Lysak said.

