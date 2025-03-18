Interfax-Ukraine

Economy

18:51 18.03.2025

Ukraine's GDP grows by 1.1% in first 2M – First Deputy PM

2 min read
Ukraine's GDP grows by 1.1% in first 2M – First Deputy PM

Ukraine's gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 1.1% in January-February 2025, according to First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko.

"Although this is moderate growth, it remains a positive signal of economic resilience. Despite the ongoing challenges of war, inflation, and infrastructure destruction, Ukraine's economy is gradually recovering and showing signs of growth," she wrote on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday.

According to Svyrydenko, several factors contributed to this growth. A key driver was the restoration of critical infrastructure, as significant state funds were allocated to repairing damaged facilities, conducting large-scale reconstruction, and expanding housing development. Additionally, increased activity in the metallurgy sector played a role, with production of pig iron, steel, and rolled products continuing to rise.

The expansion of Ukraine's defense-industrial complex also contributed to GDP growth. The purchase of domestically produced defense equipment, the scaling up of production capacities, and the fulfillment of defense contracts have supported industrial and technological development. Furthermore, the implementation of business recovery and development programs has bolstered the manufacturing sector as a whole.

However, challenges persist. The key obstacles to economic growth include a shortage of skilled labor, limited access to financing, damage to the energy infrastructure, rising energy costs, and logistical constraints, according to the statement.

"Ukraine's economic recovery is not without hurdles, but the signs of resilience are undeniable. The government's focus on infrastructure development, industrial growth, and defense production has laid the groundwork for economic stability, even amid war. With continued investment, strategic reforms, and international support, the path to recovery remains solid," Svyrydenko concluded.

As reported, on February 28, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) downgraded its 2025 economic growth forecast for Ukraine, lowering it by 0.5 percentage points (pp) compared to its previous projection, now expecting GDP growth in the range of 2-3%. Other institutions have also revised their forecasts downward: the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) cut its 2025 projection from 4.7% to 3.5%, the World Bank revised its estimate from 6.5% to 2%, and the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) lowered its forecast from 4.1% to 3.6%. Meanwhile, Ukraine's 2025 state budget is based on a projected GDP growth of 2.7%.

Tags: #gdp #svyrydenko

MORE ABOUT

14:26 11.02.2025
Economy Ministry hopes to attract donor funding for state program to compensate for farmland demining - Svyrydenko

Economy Ministry hopes to attract donor funding for state program to compensate for farmland demining - Svyrydenko

17:47 06.02.2025
Ukrainian export volumes almost halve in Jan 2025 - Svyrydenko

Ukrainian export volumes almost halve in Jan 2025 - Svyrydenko

20:55 15.01.2025
Economy Ministry estimates Ukraine's GDP growth in 2024 at 3.6%

Economy Ministry estimates Ukraine's GDP growth in 2024 at 3.6%

20:14 11.12.2024
Ukraine's GDP growth amounts to 4% for 11 months of 2024

Ukraine's GDP growth amounts to 4% for 11 months of 2024

16:31 07.12.2024
Ukraine's govt plans to reduce number of SOEs from over 3,000 to around 100 – Deputy PM

Ukraine's govt plans to reduce number of SOEs from over 3,000 to around 100 – Deputy PM

15:31 25.09.2024
Ukraine's GDP growth slows to 3.7% in Q2 2024 - statistics

Ukraine's GDP growth slows to 3.7% in Q2 2024 - statistics

19:13 19.09.2024
Ukraine's GDP decreases by 2.1% in Aug

Ukraine's GDP decreases by 2.1% in Aug

10:28 18.09.2024
Ukraine's GDP growth accelerates to 3.5% in Aug, reaching 3.9% in 8 months – ministry

Ukraine's GDP growth accelerates to 3.5% in Aug, reaching 3.9% in 8 months – ministry

18:18 16.09.2024
Almost UAH 3 mln in national cashback credited to 177,000 Ukrainians in Diia – Svyrydenko

Almost UAH 3 mln in national cashback credited to 177,000 Ukrainians in Diia – Svyrydenko

17:24 05.09.2024
Ukraine's GDP growth accelerates to 2.7% in Jul, amounts to 4% for seven months

Ukraine's GDP growth accelerates to 2.7% in Jul, amounts to 4% for seven months

HOT NEWS

Head of Ukraine's Stock Market Commission: state must fulfill its obligations to minority shareholders of Ukrnafta, Motor Sich, ZTR

Secretary of Council for Entrepreneurship Support to be advisor to President's Office head, Oschadbank board Dpty Chairman Katsion

Stock Market Commission's chairman insists on IPO, SPO, circulation of securities of Ukrainian companies fully or partially in Ukraine

Ukrainian stocks surge Wed morning following Ukraine-U.S. talks in Jeddah

Finance Ministry raises market govt loan bond rates by 0.5 pp following 1 pp increase in accounting rate

LATEST

Loans in Ukraine increase by 1.4% in Feb, deposits up by 0.4% – National Bank

Head of Ukraine's Stock Market Commission: state must fulfill its obligations to minority shareholders of Ukrnafta, Motor Sich, ZTR

VEON, Cohen Circle sign deal to list Kyivstar on Nasdaq

Ukraine's Energoatom working on deal to purchase reactor vessels from Bulgaria for Khmelnytsky NPP using loan – Vice President

Ukraine's Metinvest cuts debt by $620 mln since 2022 – CEO

Ukrainian IT companies moving from outsourcing to creating own products - CEO of MODUS X

MODUS X Has Repelled Nearly 140 Million Cyberattack Attempts Since the Start of the Full-Scale War – CEO

Naftogaz buys another almost 100 mcm of LNG from ORLEN

Deficit of Energy Support Fund does not cover applications of energy companies for $500 mln - Haluschenko

Increase in NBU discount rate by 1 pp backed by 7 out of 11 Monetary Policy Committee members, four back 0.5 pp

AD