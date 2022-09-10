Ukrainian flag officially raised over de-occupied Balakliya – Synehubov

On Saturday, September 10, the Ukrainian flag was officially raised over the Balakliya, head of Regional Military Administration Oleh Synehubov said.

"Balakliya is Ukraine! Today, together with the military, led by the command of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrsky, they raised the Ukrainian flag," Synehubov wrote on his Telegram channel.

"Guys and Girls of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, you are creating a new history of free Ukraine today, we are proud. To be continued ...," he added.