Facts

19:03 22.04.2024

Relevant committee supports bill on supervisory boards of healthcare facilities prepared for second reading

1 min read
Relevant committee supports bill on supervisory boards of healthcare facilities prepared for second reading

Ukraine's Parliamentary Committee on National Health, Medical Care and Medical Insurance supported bill No. 10094, prepared for second reading, regulating important issues of the functioning of healthcare facilities.

As reported on the committee's Telegram channel, MPs made this decision on Monday.

The amendments to the bill considered by MPs establish rules for providers of social services, and also regulate issues of physical education and sports rehabilitation.

As reported, the Verkhovna Rada at the end of February adopted at first reading draft law No. 10094, which regulates important issues of the functioning of healthcare facilities. Among other things, the bill proposes an extension until December 31, 2024 of the grace period for the reorganization of public health institutions into public non-profit enterprises.

 

Tags: #medical_institutions

MORE ABOUT

14:11 09.10.2023
About 40% of medical institutions experience shortage of specialists, particularly acute shortage in de-occupied territories – study

About 40% of medical institutions experience shortage of specialists, particularly acute shortage in de-occupied territories – study

AD

HOT NEWS

In Kharkiv region, another 100 settlements de-energized since war start remain without electricity

Support with specific weapons is needed urgently – Zelenskyy at Staff HQ meeting

Zelenskyy doesn't believe in Olympic truce format proposed by Macron

Bipartisan delegation of US Congress arrives in Kyiv

NSDC to develop Ukrainian doctrine

LATEST

Synehubov reports digital TV signal interruption in Kharkiv region after enemy attack on infrastructure

US aid to arrive in Ukraine very soon, it to be what needed on battlefield to achieve success

In Kharkiv region, another 100 settlements de-energized since war start remain without electricity

Woman killed as result of artillery shelling of Krasnohorivka – Donetsk administration

Synehubov reports digital TV signal interruption in Kharkiv region after enemy attack on infrastructure

US Assistant Secretary of State for European, Eurasian Affairs O'Brien meet in Kyiv with President's Office head

Zelenskyy presents Golden Star to three servicemen, families of seven fallen heroes

Court rules to detain both servicemen who shot at policemen in Vinnytsia region – PGO

Sybiha, Chinese Ambassador discuss bilateral cooperation, Peace Formula implementation

Support with specific weapons is needed urgently – Zelenskyy at Staff HQ meeting

AD
AD
AD
AD