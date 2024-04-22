Relevant committee supports bill on supervisory boards of healthcare facilities prepared for second reading

Ukraine's Parliamentary Committee on National Health, Medical Care and Medical Insurance supported bill No. 10094, prepared for second reading, regulating important issues of the functioning of healthcare facilities.

As reported on the committee's Telegram channel, MPs made this decision on Monday.

The amendments to the bill considered by MPs establish rules for providers of social services, and also regulate issues of physical education and sports rehabilitation.

As reported, the Verkhovna Rada at the end of February adopted at first reading draft law No. 10094, which regulates important issues of the functioning of healthcare facilities. Among other things, the bill proposes an extension until December 31, 2024 of the grace period for the reorganization of public health institutions into public non-profit enterprises.