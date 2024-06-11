Cost of restoring medical institutions destroyed by aggressor already exceeds $17 bln - Liashko

The cost of restoring medical institutions destroyed by the aggressor has already exceeded $17 billion, Minister of Health of Ukraine Viktor Liashko says.

"More than 1,600 medical facilities have been destroyed in Ukraine. And the amount for restoration has already exceeded $17 billion," he said at the Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC2024) in Berlin on Tuesday.

Liashko emphasized that "the world has never seen such destruction and violation of the Geneva Convention."

Liashko also noted problems in the provision of medical care associated with the destruction of the energy infrastructure.

"Today Russia is actively bombing energy facilities. Please tell me, who would want to go to a hospital in which there is no light, no heat, no water? And these are the conditions that the Russian terrorist creates for our hospitals," he said.

Liashko noted that "we know the minimum number of hospitals that are needed in times of crisis for the country, which can be provided with heat, water, electricity, and bomb shelters."

Liashko did not specify this number.