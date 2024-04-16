Facts

18:18 16.04.2024

Evacuation of families with children from Lyptsi community completed – Synehubov

1 min read
Evacuation of families with children from Lyptsi community completed – Synehubov

The mandatory evacuation of families with children from the Lyptsi community, which was announced last week due to constant shelling, has been completed, Head of Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Synehubov has said.

"Today we can announced that the evacuation of this settlement has already been completed. For others, we have to evacuate around 140 such families," he said on the national telethon on Tuesday.

As reported, on April 11, the regional defense council decided to conduct mandatory evacuation of families with children from 47 frontline settlements in the Kharkiv, Bohodukhiv, and Izium districts. According to the local authorities, it was about the evacuation of 182 children.

Tags: #evacuation #kharkiv_region

MORE ABOUT

14:51 16.04.2024
URCS helping evacuate people with limited mobility from frontline areas of Kharkiv region

URCS helping evacuate people with limited mobility from frontline areas of Kharkiv region

09:16 16.04.2024
Invaders fire at about 20 settlements in Kharkiv region during day, two civilians killed – region’s head

Invaders fire at about 20 settlements in Kharkiv region during day, two civilians killed – region’s head

15:56 15.04.2024
Occupation forces hit school in Lukyantsi, two people dead, one person wounded

Occupation forces hit school in Lukyantsi, two people dead, one person wounded

15:53 12.04.2024
One dead, two injured in Fri enemy attacks on Kharkiv region - prosecutor's office

One dead, two injured in Fri enemy attacks on Kharkiv region - prosecutor's office

17:42 11.04.2024
Third evacuation train arrives from Pokrovsk to Rivne region

Third evacuation train arrives from Pokrovsk to Rivne region

18:44 09.04.2024
Kharkiv region to receive UAH 1.5 bln under Made in Ukraine program, amount not limited – Svyrydenko

Kharkiv region to receive UAH 1.5 bln under Made in Ukraine program, amount not limited – Svyrydenko

19:42 05.04.2024
Decision on mandatory evacuation of children made in two communities of Sumy region – Reintegration Ministry

Decision on mandatory evacuation of children made in two communities of Sumy region – Reintegration Ministry

14:32 04.04.2024
Invaders again hit Kharkiv region, civilian died

Invaders again hit Kharkiv region, civilian died

13:44 18.03.2024
URCS volunteers of Zhytomyr region receive 51st evacuation train from Donetsk region

URCS volunteers of Zhytomyr region receive 51st evacuation train from Donetsk region

12:36 16.03.2024
Two civilians injured, critical infrastructure facility damaged as Russia shells Kharkiv region – local authorities

Two civilians injured, critical infrastructure facility damaged as Russia shells Kharkiv region – local authorities

AD

HOT NEWS

Stefanchuk in PACE: Time for condemning Russian aggression passed, time come for united resistance to Russia's terror

EU leaders at summit to talk about further support for Ukraine; Zelenskyy to address them

Brigadier General Shapovalov appointed as Commander of Pivden Operational Command

Zelenskyy signs law on mobilization – Verkhovna Rada website

Zelenskyy: Division of aid to Ukraine and Israel suggests that this is pure politics and election issue

LATEST

Stefanchuk in PACE: Time for condemning Russian aggression passed, time come for united resistance to Russia's terror

Ukraine holds another round of negotiations with Spain on Security Agreement

EU leaders at summit to talk about further support for Ukraine; Zelenskyy to address them

Poland should allow transit of Ukrainian grain through Polish ports – Polish Grain Chamber's president

Nova Poshta plans to expand coverage in the Czech Republic to six cities in 2024

Brigadier General Shapovalov appointed as Commander of Pivden Operational Command

EU Council to discuss weapons supply to Ukraine on Apr 22

EU doesn't draw parallels between defense of Israel against Iranian missiles and situation in Ukraine

Ukrainian Navy Commander discusses Black Sea region security with Norwegian FM

Ukraine focuses on dialog and cooperation, not on introducing restrictions on trade with Poland – Ministry of Agrarian Policy

AD
AD
AD
AD