Evacuation of families with children from Lyptsi community completed – Synehubov

The mandatory evacuation of families with children from the Lyptsi community, which was announced last week due to constant shelling, has been completed, Head of Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Synehubov has said.

"Today we can announced that the evacuation of this settlement has already been completed. For others, we have to evacuate around 140 such families," he said on the national telethon on Tuesday.

As reported, on April 11, the regional defense council decided to conduct mandatory evacuation of families with children from 47 frontline settlements in the Kharkiv, Bohodukhiv, and Izium districts. According to the local authorities, it was about the evacuation of 182 children.