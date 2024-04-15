Facts

21:04 15.04.2024

Zelenskyy: Shahed UAVs in skies of Ukraine sound same as in skies of Middle East

2 min read
Zelenskyy: Shahed UAVs in skies of Ukraine sound same as in skies of Middle East

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the priority in working with partners in the coming weeks will be air defense and weapons for the front line.

"Today I held meetings on our work with partners in the coming weeks. As before, the first priority will be air defense and weapons for our soldiers on the front line. And the consolidation of partners and the unity of the world will also remain our first priority," he said in a video address on Monday.

"Now the whole world has seen allies in the skies of Israel and neighboring countries, how truly effective unity can be in defense against terror if sufficient political will is the basis of unity. Israel, the United States, Great Britain, France, Jordan acted together," he said.

"Israel is not a member of NATO. And there was no need for anything like activating Article 5. And no one was drawn into the war. They simply helped protect life," Zelenskyy said.

According to the president, Shahed drones in the skies of Ukraine sound the same as in the skies of the Middle East. Ballistics hit the same everywhere if you don't shoot them down. The skies of Europe could have long ago received exactly the kind of protection that is needed if Ukraine had similar full support from its partners in shooting down drones and missiles."

"We will talk with our partners about this," Zelenskyy said.

Tags: #priorities #partners #zelenskyy

MORE ABOUT

21:26 11.04.2024
If there’s no help from partners, we’ll lose our people

If there’s no help from partners, we’ll lose our people

21:12 11.04.2024
Zelenskyy on preparation of summer mobilization in Russia: It’s critically important that each of partners fulfils promise to supply weapons and shells to Ukraine

Zelenskyy on preparation of summer mobilization in Russia: It’s critically important that each of partners fulfils promise to supply weapons and shells to Ukraine

18:28 11.04.2024
Zelenskyy: June is right time to actually start talks on Ukraine's accession to EU

Zelenskyy: June is right time to actually start talks on Ukraine's accession to EU

16:24 11.04.2024
Zelenskyy meets with Czech President Pavel in Vilnius

Zelenskyy meets with Czech President Pavel in Vilnius

11:49 11.04.2024
Zelenskyy arrives to Lithuania to participate in Three Seas summit, sign new bilateral security agreement

Zelenskyy arrives to Lithuania to participate in Three Seas summit, sign new bilateral security agreement

12:51 10.04.2024
Zelenskyy: Idea of giving up territories to Russia for peace - primitive

Zelenskyy: Idea of giving up territories to Russia for peace - primitive

20:44 08.04.2024
Rescue operation underway in Bilopillia in Sumy region

Rescue operation underway in Bilopillia in Sumy region

09:15 05.04.2024
Zelenskyy discusses with military leadership protection of Kharkiv, Sumy and southern regions with air defense

Zelenskyy discusses with military leadership protection of Kharkiv, Sumy and southern regions with air defense

10:01 04.04.2024
Zelenskyy hears Syrsky's report on plans for defense, active actions of Ukraine's army in near future

Zelenskyy hears Syrsky's report on plans for defense, active actions of Ukraine's army in near future

20:05 03.04.2024
Ukraine, Portugal to prepare security agreement

Ukraine, Portugal to prepare security agreement

AD

HOT NEWS

Leaders of Ukraine, Norway to sign security agreement at earliest opportunity

Norway working to provide Ukraine with more Patriot systems – FM

Zelenskyy following HQ results: Decisive actions by allies to protect Israel are also possible in protecting Ukraine from Russian terror

Lithuania to allocate EUR 3 mln for production of FPV drones for Ukraine

Occupation forces hit school in Lukyantsi, two people dead, one person wounded

LATEST

SBU denies info about appeal against Maliuk's arrest in absentia in Russian court

Updated Sea Baby drone becomes multifunctional platform, it's no longer just kamikaze drone – SBU

Leaders of Ukraine, Norway to sign security agreement at earliest opportunity

Ukraine's rocket forces strike four enemy drone control points

Enemy inflicts 15 missile, 18 air strikes, shells more than 115 settlements of Ukraine

Norway working to provide Ukraine with more Patriot systems – FM

Zelenskyy following HQ results: Decisive actions by allies to protect Israel are also possible in protecting Ukraine from Russian terror

Shmyhal discusses Ukraine's integration into EU, NATO with Icelandic counterpart

No civilian infrastructure destroyed after attack on Kropyvnytsky – authorities

Kuleba, Norwegian FM discuss expanding program to support Ukraine

AD
AD
AD
AD