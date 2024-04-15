Zelenskyy: Shahed UAVs in skies of Ukraine sound same as in skies of Middle East

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the priority in working with partners in the coming weeks will be air defense and weapons for the front line.

"Today I held meetings on our work with partners in the coming weeks. As before, the first priority will be air defense and weapons for our soldiers on the front line. And the consolidation of partners and the unity of the world will also remain our first priority," he said in a video address on Monday.

"Now the whole world has seen allies in the skies of Israel and neighboring countries, how truly effective unity can be in defense against terror if sufficient political will is the basis of unity. Israel, the United States, Great Britain, France, Jordan acted together," he said.

"Israel is not a member of NATO. And there was no need for anything like activating Article 5. And no one was drawn into the war. They simply helped protect life," Zelenskyy said.

According to the president, Shahed drones in the skies of Ukraine sound the same as in the skies of the Middle East. Ballistics hit the same everywhere if you don't shoot them down. The skies of Europe could have long ago received exactly the kind of protection that is needed if Ukraine had similar full support from its partners in shooting down drones and missiles."

"We will talk with our partners about this," Zelenskyy said.