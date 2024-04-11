Mobilization law to help military leadership – Zelenskyy

Mobilization is ongoing in Ukraine, and the adopted law will strengthen control over draft dodgers, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said at a press briefing in Vilnius on Thursday.

"Mobilization is carried out in line with the terms of the relevant legislation and is extended every three months. There are a lot of things, a lot of manipulations, Russian narratives to disrupt mobilization in Ukraine, etc. Mind the facts. Mobilization is constantly underway, as it should be, according to the law, in wartime, during a war. Regarding the law, or one of the laws on changes in mobilization, what was voted on this morning, at the request of our troops, the military leadership, there are some changes in mobilization. And according to this mobilization, yes, there is increased control of dodgers," he said.

At the same time, Zelenskyy noted that "any person, even without this law, who violated the law of mobilization, and was of mobilization age, and was a dodger or did something else outside the law, he already violated this or that legislation."

"Some changes have been recorded here in some norms that will help the military leadership. Vacations, improved rotations, etc.," Zelenskyy said.