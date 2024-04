Ukraine suffers damage to two UGS facilities, they continue to operate – Naftogaz

Ukraine suffered damage to two underground gas storage (UGS) facilities in the early morning of April 11 after Russia's attacks, though the facilities have continued to function, according to a statement from Naftogaz Ukrainy.

Specialists are currently eliminating the consequences of the attack, and no Naftogaz employees have been injured, Naftogaz said.