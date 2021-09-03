Economy

10:57 03.09.2021

Ukraine's UGS will be in demand even in case of 'zero' transit – Ukrtransgaz head

Underground gas storage facilities (UGS) in Ukraine will be in demand even in the event of a "zero" transit scenario, and will not require significant optimization of their infrastructure, unlike the linear part of the GTS, head of JSC Ukrtransgaz Serhiy Pereloma has told reporters at a press conference.

"When we talk about such a scenario, it is less technologically related to UGS facilities ... I do not agree that we will have empty UGS facilities. I believe that we will have to use them more actively, and make larger stocks to guarantee the passage of the heating season and stable supply to Ukrainian consumers," he said.

According to him, the UGS operator is preparing for different scenarios of work, and will be able to easily adapt to the corresponding work of the Ukrainian GTS operator.

"From the point of view of transit, Ukrainian UGS facilities are a balancing mechanism. If there is no transit, then they are like a rechargeable battery that can store and give away when necessary. The need for storage facilities will not disappear in the event of a decrease in transit, their importance will even increase," he said.

