Tariffs for gas storage in Ukrainian UGS facilities will remain unchanged until April 1, 2025 – Naftogaz

Ukraine is offering customers of underground gas storage facilities competitive tariffs that will not be revised until April 1, 2025, according to a press release from Naftogaz Group on Monday.

“One of our key goals for 2024 is to increase the volume of gas that foreign energy companies store in Ukrainian underground storage facilities. This is not only a security issue, but also funds channeled into the Ukrainian economy. Therefore, the decision was made to leave tariffs unchanged,” said Head of Naftogaz Oleksiy Chernyshov.

He emphasized that in 2023, despite the war, it was possible to attract 2.5 billion cubic meters of gas for storage in underground gas storage facilities from foreign partners.

“It is now very important for us to maintain their trust and attract other companies that last year did not dare to take the corresponding step. Tariff policy is an important factor showing our attractiveness and stability. Despite the fact that the gas injection season has not yet begun, there is already companies that transfer their fuel for storage to Ukrainian underground gas storage facilities,” the CEO added.

As stated in the press release, JSC Ukrtransgaz, the company managing Ukrainian underground gas storage facilities of Naftogaz Group, also invariably offers partners a profitable option - storage in the “customs warehouse” mode.

“More than 160 foreign energy companies from 32 countries around the world use our underground gas storage facilities to store gas in the “customs warehouse” mode. We are actively preparing for the injection season so that both Ukrainian and foreign companies can freely pump significant volumes of gas into our storage facilities,” noted Ukrtransgaz head Roman Maliutin.

Currently, Ukrtransgaz has already begun preparations for the start of the active gas injection season, starting in April of this year. To ensure reliable and safe storage for all its customers, the company carries out scheduled preventive measures, as well as technological maintenance and diagnostics of main and auxiliary equipment.