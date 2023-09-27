Facts

10:43 27.09.2023

Multi-agency Donor Coordination Platform for Ukraine at first meeting in person discuss financing in 2024, Ukraine Plan

4 min read
Multi-agency Donor Coordination Platform for Ukraine at first meeting in person discuss financing in 2024, Ukraine Plan

The 6th Steering Committee of the Multi-agency Donor Coordination Platform for Ukraine met in person in Brussels to discuss Ukraine’s financing needs beyond 2023 as well as its vision for recovery, reconstruction and modernisation and the absorption capacity of donor financing for 2023 rapid recovery needs and project implementation, according to a press release from the European Commission following the meeting.

"We rely on our partners, in particular within the framework of the Platform, to cover social and recovery expenditures. The budget deficit for 2024 is estimated at about $43 billion," in turn, the words of Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko are quoted in a press release Ministry of Finance of Ukraine after the meeting.

The European Commission said that following the proposal of the 2024 state budget, the Government of Ukraine outlined its budgetary and rapid recovery needs beyond 2023. It also informed the Steering Committee members on the progress with the absorption of donor financing for 2023 rapid recovery needs and project implementation. In this context, the Steering Committee agreed on the need to support Ukraine in this process going forward, including with possible technical assistance and advisory support.

In addition, The Government of Ukraine, the Commission and the International Monetary Fund updated the Platform Members on Ukraine's progress in implementing the four-year $15.6 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF) and reforms essential to Ukraine's economic future, and the Platform members discussed ways to support Ukraine in its reform plans.

The Government of Ukraine presented the work ongoing on the Ukraine Plan, a medium-term growth strategy for the country, which will be supported by the EU four-year EUR 50 billion Ukraine Facility initiative. It has four main goals, notably to provide a coherent roadmap for Ukraine's reforms and investments, boost growth potential, help rebuild and modernize, facilitate EU accession, and strengthen macro-financial stability.

"The Steering Committee discussed the possibility of using the Ukraine Plan as a point of reference for coordinated donor support and reform/investment roadmap," the European Commission said.

The Steering Committee exchanged views on the Ukraine Plan – a key medium-term document and the continuation of the implementation of key reforms: anti-corruption, public procurement, public-private partnership, construction, regional development, the rule of law and others, the documents say.

The meeting was opened by the country with G7 Presidency, co-chaired by Director-General of the European Commission for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Negotiations Gert Jan Koopman, together with the Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine Oleksandr Kubrakov, and White House Deputy National Security Advisor for International Economics Michael Pyle. The event was also attended by Marchenko, First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko and U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine's Economic Recovery Penny Pritzker.

"We need to continue looking closely at Ukraine's capacity to absorb and implement donor financing for 2023 & beyond. Strengthening public finance, investments planning, & public administration capacity is key. Good to see donors are broadly aligned on reform priorities," Koopman said on Twitter.

He noted his satisfaction with the discussion on the latest developments regarding the Ukraine Plan, a vision for recovery, reconstruction and modernisation.

"Reforms to strengthen the business environment are essential to Ukraine's economic future!" the representative of the European Commission said.

As reported, the Multi-agency Donor Coordination Platform for Ukraine was launched on January 26, 2023 at the first meeting of the Steering Committee. It brings together senior officials from Ukraine, the EU, G7 countries, as well as partners from international financial institutions, in particular the European Investment Bank, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, to coordinate efforts to meet Ukraine's financial needs in both the short-term, and in the medium term.

Tags: #ukraine #donors

MORE ABOUT

10:42 27.09.2023
NATO defense ministers to meet on Oct 11-12; Umerov invited

NATO defense ministers to meet on Oct 11-12; Umerov invited

12:39 26.09.2023
Ukraine's MFA denies info on alleged promise of Germany and France to provide Kyiv with swift accession to EU in exchange for 'overthrow' of Polish govt

Ukraine's MFA denies info on alleged promise of Germany and France to provide Kyiv with swift accession to EU in exchange for 'overthrow' of Polish govt

11:48 23.09.2023
Canada will again provide macro-financial assistance to Ukraine in 2024 fiscal year - Trudeau

Canada will again provide macro-financial assistance to Ukraine in 2024 fiscal year - Trudeau

11:23 23.09.2023
Canada will provide Ukraine with 650 mln Canadian dollars over 3 years

Canada will provide Ukraine with 650 mln Canadian dollars over 3 years

16:17 22.09.2023
European Commission to recommend starting talks on Ukraine's membership in EU – media

European Commission to recommend starting talks on Ukraine's membership in EU – media

13:33 22.09.2023
American business ready to invest in Ukraine after war under security guarantees

American business ready to invest in Ukraine after war under security guarantees

09:54 22.09.2023
Marowiecki didn’t declare termination of military assistance to Ukraine – Duda

Marowiecki didn’t declare termination of military assistance to Ukraine – Duda

20:28 21.09.2023
Speakers of US Senate, House of Representatives, following meeting with Zelenskyy, disagree on allocation of funds to Ukraine

Speakers of US Senate, House of Representatives, following meeting with Zelenskyy, disagree on allocation of funds to Ukraine

14:03 21.09.2023
Agricultural ministers of Ukraine, Poland agree to develop plan for interaction on grain exports

Agricultural ministers of Ukraine, Poland agree to develop plan for interaction on grain exports

19:30 20.09.2023
Biden plans to announce another major military aid to Kyiv on Thursday – media

Biden plans to announce another major military aid to Kyiv on Thursday – media

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy announces AFU advancement in Donetsk direction

Halibarenko: NATO not discussing Ukraine's membership in exchange for surrender of territories

Zelenskyy: Providing shells is one of top priorities

SBU drone drops explosive on power substation in Kursk region – source

Zelenskyy holds HQ meeting, reports on increasing domestic weapons production, prospects for development of Russian military-industrial complex delivered

LATEST

Ukraine to celebrate Day of Defenders on Oct 1, honor memory of victims with minute of silence

Lithuanian Navy hands over sets of radar equipment to Ukraine

Zelenskyy announces AFU advancement in Donetsk direction

Elements of new 25th Russian Army stretched along entire front line, so likelihood of new offensive by Russian troops reduced – British intelligence

Some 50 of 100 ships blocked after full-scale invasion leave Ukrainian ports – monitoring group

Halibarenko: Work plan of Ukraine-NATO Council to be approved by end of 2023

Halibarenko: NATO not discussing Ukraine's membership in exchange for surrender of territories

Halibarenko: Conditions for Ukraine's membership in NATO – consensus of allies, reforms, end of war

Halibarenko: Annual National Programme for Ukraine to achieve NATO criteria to be adapted, adopted by end of 2023

Norway to allocate about $92 mln in humanitarian aid to Ukraine before winter

AD
AD
AD
AD