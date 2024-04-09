In Poltava region, number of victims as result of yesterday's missile strike increased to 16, with four children among them

In Poltava region, the number of victims as a result of a missile strike launched by the Russians on Monday evening increased to 16 people, four of them are children, one of the victims is in serious condition, Head of the Regional Military Administration Filip Pronin said.

"The number of victims as a result of the enemy strike on Poltava region has increased to 16, four of them are children aged 5-11 years. Several people continue to be treated in medical institutions. One patient is in serious condition, several are of moderate severity, they are receiving all the necessary assistance," he wrote on the Telegram channel on Tuesday.

The head of the Regional Military Administration also said that power engineers restored power supply to more than 9,000 household consumers and 120 legal entities in Poltava and Scherbanivska communities, which were temporarily without electricity due to an enemy attack at night.

Earlier, it was known about one dead and 12 injured as a result of yesterday's enemy strike.