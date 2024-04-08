Zelenskyy: Now Patriots belong precisely in Ukraine, so that later they will not have to be used along entire NATO eastern flank

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Western Patriot air defense systems should now be located in Ukraine, so that they would not later have to be used throughout NATO's eastern flank.

"The situation in Kharkiv is very tough, there is constant Russian terror, now with aerial bombardment virtually on a daily basis. We are looking for opportunities to give Kharkiv greater air defense, and this is a task for both the military and all diplomats of Ukraine – for everyone who is responsible for international communication, who has to be in dialogue with partners on a daily basis," the president said in a video message.

"It is quite obvious that the air defense capabilities available to us in Ukraine are not enough, and this is obvious to all our partners as well. And the world must finally hear the pain that Russian terrorists are inflicting on Kharkiv, on Kupiansk, on cities in Donetsk, Zaporizhia, Sumy regions, and many other Ukrainian communities. There are air defense systems in the world that can help. The only thing needed is the political will to transfer these systems to Ukraine," he said.

"Being active in fulfilling this task is the personal responsibility of our diplomats who work in the areas and countries where the necessary systems are available," the head of state said.

"Patriots should now be deployed in Ukraine, so that later on they will not have to be used at least along the entire eastern flank of NATO," Zelenskyy concluded.