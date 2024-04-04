Facts

Blinken: Our goal at Washington summit is to help build bridge to Ukraine's membership in NATO

Ukraine will become a member of NATO, and the goal at the Washington summit, which will be held in the summer, is to build a bridge to this membership, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

“We’re also here at NATO to talk about the summit that’s upcoming in the summer in Washington, celebrating the 75th anniversary of the Alliance. Ukraine will become a member of NATO. Our purpose of the summit is to help build a bridge to that membership and to create a clear pathway for Ukraine moving forward. We’ve done a lot of work on that over the last couple of days here in Brussels, a lot more work to be done between now and the summit, but we will see, I think, at the summit very strong support for Ukraine going forward and its relationship with NATO,” Blinken said before the start of talks with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Brussels.

He also stressed the focus on the pressing problems and needs of Ukraine "today, tomorrow and the day after tomorrow" in order to help Ukrainians resist the ongoing aggression from Russia.

