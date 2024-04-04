Kuleba calls on US partners to find ways to provide additional Patriot systems as soon as possible

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken have held a meeting in Brussels, discussed strengthening Ukrainian air defense and unblocking American aid.

On the social network, Kuleba said that during the meeting he expressed gratitude to the United States for all its assistance to Ukraine since the beginning of Russia's full-scale aggression.

“I briefed Secretary Blinken on Russia's increased air terror against Ukrainian cities and communities, including with the use of ballistic missiles, and urged our American partners to find ways to provide additional "Patriot" air defense systems as soon as possible. I am grateful to the Secretary for taking action right away to reciprocate this call,” Kuleba said.

The ministers also discussed further steps in the coming days and weeks to unlock additional U.S. aid for Ukraine.

“Today’s NATO-Ukraine Council meeting demonstrated that all NATO allies realize how urgent this matter is. We all need it to be resolved as soon as possible,” Kuleba stressed.