Defense forces liquidate 710 invaders, 30 artillery systems in one day

Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed 710 invaders, 11 tanks, 18 armored vehicles, 30 artillery systems, two multiple launch rocket systems, one air defense system, 17 drones, one cruise missile, and 36 units of vehicles and special equipment, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Wednesday, April 3.

"The enemy's total combat losses from February 24, 2022 to April 3, 2024 were approximately: personnel - about 444,370 (710 more) people, tanks - 7,009 (11 more) units, armored combat vehicles - 13,368 (18 more) units, artillery systems - 11,142 (30 more) units, MLRS - 1,025 (two more) units, air defense systems - 745 (one more) units, aircraft - 347 units, helicopters - 325 units, operational-tactical level UAVs - 8,796 (17 more), cruise missiles - 2,059 (one more) units, ships/boats - 26 units, submarines - one unit, automotive equipment and tank trucks - 14,813 (30 more) units, and special equipment - 1,838 (six more) units," the report notes.