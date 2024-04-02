Italian Ambassador to Ukraine: Global Peace Summit should strive for maximum participation, involvement of countries from Global South

The Global Peace Summit should be organized only when there is confidence that a sufficient number of countries from the Global South will take part in it, Italian Ambassador to Ukraine Pier Francesco Zazo has said.

In an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine, Ambassador Zazo said Italy supports the Ukrainian Peace formula and the ten-point plan, which is fully consistent with the principles of the United Nations.

"However, we always ask Ukraine not to be in a hurry. You need to make sure that you get the support you need from the vast majority of countries in the Global South. Latin America, African countries and Asian countries still need to be convinced. Because that is the real problem. We support the Global Peace Summit, but it should be organized only when we are sure that enough countries in the Global South are involved," the ambassador said.

He stressed the importance of the BRICS countries, China, India, Brazil and South Africa attending the summit. Zazo also said Italy is helping Ukraine to attract countries to participate in the summit.

"Moreover, we are trying to help. It is not just us. Therefore, this is our key point: please hold this summit only when you are sure you have such big stakeholders. Because having a summit without, for example, India and China would not be productive. I emphasize that Italy is in favour of and supports all 10 points of the Peace formula. The only problem is the involvement of the countries of the Global South," the ambassador said.