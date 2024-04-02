Facts

19:07 02.04.2024

Italian Ambassador to Ukraine: Global Peace Summit should strive for maximum participation, involvement of countries from Global South

2 min read
Italian Ambassador to Ukraine: Global Peace Summit should strive for maximum participation, involvement of countries from Global South

The Global Peace Summit should be organized only when there is confidence that a sufficient number of countries from the Global South will take part in it, Italian Ambassador to Ukraine Pier Francesco Zazo has said.

In an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine, Ambassador Zazo said Italy supports the Ukrainian Peace formula and the ten-point plan, which is fully consistent with the principles of the United Nations.

"However, we always ask Ukraine not to be in a hurry. You need to make sure that you get the support you need from the vast majority of countries in the Global South. Latin America, African countries and Asian countries still need to be convinced. Because that is the real problem. We support the Global Peace Summit, but it should be organized only when we are sure that enough countries in the Global South are involved," the ambassador said.

He stressed the importance of the BRICS countries, China, India, Brazil and South Africa attending the summit. Zazo also said Italy is helping Ukraine to attract countries to participate in the summit.

"Moreover, we are trying to help. It is not just us. Therefore, this is our key point: please hold this summit only when you are sure you have such big stakeholders. Because having a summit without, for example, India and China would not be productive. I emphasize that Italy is in favour of and supports all 10 points of the Peace formula. The only problem is the involvement of the countries of the Global South," the ambassador said.

Tags: #italia #zazo

MORE ABOUT

16:19 02.04.2024
Sanctions have weakened Russia, but not enough – Italian Ambassador to Ukraine

Sanctions have weakened Russia, but not enough – Italian Ambassador to Ukraine

14:52 02.04.2024
Italian Ambassador to Ukraine sees specific opportunities for development of bilateral economic relations between countries in many sectors

Italian Ambassador to Ukraine sees specific opportunities for development of bilateral economic relations between countries in many sectors

14:49 02.04.2024
Putin categorically denies Ukrainian national identity - Italian Ambassador

Putin categorically denies Ukrainian national identity - Italian Ambassador

13:56 02.04.2024
Italy would like to play leading role in reconstruction of Ukraine – Ambassador

Italy would like to play leading role in reconstruction of Ukraine – Ambassador

14:46 19.02.2024
Italian export credit agency SACE to provide EUR 1.5 bln to support trade and financial transactions in Ukraine – Ministry of Economy

Italian export credit agency SACE to provide EUR 1.5 bln to support trade and financial transactions in Ukraine – Ministry of Economy

12:49 13.05.2023
Zelenskyy to meet with Pope Francis and Italian Prime Minister Meloni in Rome

Zelenskyy to meet with Pope Francis and Italian Prime Minister Meloni in Rome

16:46 26.04.2023
Zelenskyy calls on Italian business to invest in Ukrainian economy based on new security standards

Zelenskyy calls on Italian business to invest in Ukrainian economy based on new security standards

14:54 24.04.2023
Podoliak on Italian Defense Minister's statement: This is war of extermination, not mythical 'conflict'

Podoliak on Italian Defense Minister's statement: This is war of extermination, not mythical 'conflict'

11:05 22.02.2023
Berlusconi needs to come to Ukraine, see what bloody traces 'fraternal' Russia leaves – Zelenskyy

Berlusconi needs to come to Ukraine, see what bloody traces 'fraternal' Russia leaves – Zelenskyy

10:28 22.02.2023
Italian business needs to be involved in Ukraine's restoration – Zelenskyy after meeting with Meloni

Italian business needs to be involved in Ukraine's restoration – Zelenskyy after meeting with Meloni

AD

HOT NEWS

Kuleba at conference in The Hague: Expansionist policy of Russia is inextricably linked with impunity

Zelenskyy signs law providing for possibility of treatment for military personnel for up to 12 months, repeated medical examination of those of limited fitness within nine months

Zelenskyy expects progress on decisions to seize Russian assets in US, European jurisdictions

Italian Ambassador to Ukraine: Global Peace Summit should strive for maximum participation, involvement of countries from Global South

Blinken: USA doesn't support or facilitate Ukrainian strikes outside Ukrainian territory

LATEST

Kuleba at conference in The Hague: Expansionist policy of Russia is inextricably linked with impunity

NATO developing plan to help Ukraine worth up to $100 bln

Zelenskyy signs law providing for possibility of treatment for military personnel for up to 12 months, repeated medical examination of those of limited fitness within nine months

President signs law on electronic account of those liable for military service

Zelenskyy signs law reducing mobilization age from 27 to 25 years

USAID announces launch of grant program for agricultural processing enterprises to develop exports

Ukraine, Switzerland coordinate preparations for Global Peace Summit

Zelenskyy announces preparation of steps in control over operation of online casinos

Zelenskyy expects progress on decisions to seize Russian assets in US, European jurisdictions

Ribas Hotels Group, EffectBud to build cottage community in Ivano-Frankivsk region

AD
AD
AD
AD