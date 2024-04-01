Facts

18:34 01.04.2024

Olena Zelenska: Despite war, schools and kindergartens have become places where healthy future of our children is laid

First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska participated in a major partnership meeting held on Saturday at the country's first kitchen factory in the city of Bucha, Kyiv region, the press service of the President's Office reports.

The First Lady stressed that it is two years since the liberation of Bucha from the Russian occupation.

“Then we found the city wounded and exhausted. And now we see how it is being restored. People are returning, newcomers are coming. It is incredibly inspiring. And another proof of this recovery that is happening with Bucha is this unique institution, twice unique because it is the first of its kind in the country," said Zelenska.

She thanked all partners and participants of the reform for helping to develop and implement her projects, "not only to survive but also to develop, to look into the future with optimism."

The event was dedicated to discussing the strategic goals of school nutrition reform, the main purpose of which is to ensure quality and healthy nutrition for children in every corner of Ukraine.

Heads and representatives of Ukrainian ministries (Ministry of Economy, Ministry of Development of Communities and Territories, Ministry of Education and Science, Ministry of Health), representatives of WHO (World Health Organization), WFP (World Food Programme), UNICEF Ukraine, The Howard G. Buffett Foundation, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Ukraine, UNOPS Ukraine, DECIDE, U-LEAD with Europe project, World Bank's Act for Health project in Ukraine, European Investment Bank in Ukraine, European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, EU, as well as embassies of Canada, France, Italy, Japan, Finland, the United Kingdom, the United States, Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Switzerland, Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, and Australia, attended the meeting.

The partnership meeting consisted of two parts: an interactive section, during which participants familiarized themselves with the work of the kitchen factory and delved into the technological processes of meal preparation, and an official section, which included a panel discussion with the participation of ministers and international partners of the reform, the presidential website said.

"To scale up our achievements and results, we need more resources and more partners. We want to find friends who will now help implement similar projects and continue the reform at their level in every community. Schools, kindergartens, and other childcare institutions have become places where, despite the war, healthy eating habits are instilled for life, thus laying the foundation for the future of the entire society," said the First Lady.

Tags: #zelenska

