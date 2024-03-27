Facts

20:23 27.03.2024

Zelenskyy announces availability of significant amount of funds for current year for all country’s regions under Made in Ukraine program

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during a working visit to Sumy region, will take part in the first regional meeting on the new Made in Ukraine economic policy program.

“For the first time, our new economic policy program ‘Made in Ukraine’ was discussed at a regional meeting in Sumy. This year, there are significant financial resources available for all regions of our state, including the Sumy region, which is guaranteed,” he said in an evening video address.

So, according to him, following the results of this meeting, there are already specific tasks for members of the government, the State Property Fund, the President’s Office and regional authorities, as well as signed contracts for the Ukrainian military-industrial complex.

In particular, Zelenskyy announced the availability of new contracts for automated firing systems, new FPV drones, simulators for mobile fire groups, which help shoot down the Shaheds more effectively.

"I am proud that every month more and more companies, more and more developers offer specific samples of weapons, shells, equipment, mine clearance machines and everything that is needed at the front and will save the lives of our people," he said.

In addition, during his visit to Sumy region, the President held a long–term coordination meeting on internal security issues in the region - from shelters to crime prevention, and on all defense issues.

"Very substantive. As for the economy and the social situation: now the general task is for the government, the regional authorities and the heads of communities to give every opportunity so that there are jobs here in our Sumy region, so that social protection works, so that there are reliable budget revenues," Zelenskyy said.

