Kuleba: It’s planned that F-16s will appear in skies over Ukraine in midsummer

According to the schedule, Western F-16 fighter jets should appear in the skies of Ukraine in the middle of summer, at the moment everything is going according to plan, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

"It was originally planned that the F-16s would appear in the air of Ukraine in the middle of summer. At the moment, everything is going according to plan. But, of course, this is a very complicated and confusing issue, so you never know how things might change. But at the moment, the schedule is as follows. According to my information, pilot training is going well," the minister said during an online briefing with foreign media while in Warsaw.

Kuleba noted the important role and efforts of partners who help in the training of Ukrainian pilots and engineers.

"Of course, even more training will be required, not only for pilots, but also for engineers and technical personnel, because the transition from Soviet-type aircraft to Western-type aircraft ... requires serious changes in everything: in education, logistics, the philosophy of air combat and many other elements," the minister said.