Facts

19:59 27.03.2024

Kuleba: It’s planned that F-16s will appear in skies over Ukraine in midsummer

1 min read
Kuleba: It’s planned that F-16s will appear in skies over Ukraine in midsummer

According to the schedule, Western F-16 fighter jets should appear in the skies of Ukraine in the middle of summer, at the moment everything is going according to plan, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

"It was originally planned that the F-16s would appear in the air of Ukraine in the middle of summer. At the moment, everything is going according to plan. But, of course, this is a very complicated and confusing issue, so you never know how things might change. But at the moment, the schedule is as follows. According to my information, pilot training is going well," the minister said during an online briefing with foreign media while in Warsaw.

Kuleba noted the important role and efforts of partners who help in the training of Ukrainian pilots and engineers.

"Of course, even more training will be required, not only for pilots, but also for engineers and technical personnel, because the transition from Soviet-type aircraft to Western-type aircraft ... requires serious changes in everything: in education, logistics, the philosophy of air combat and many other elements," the minister said.

Tags: #kuleba #f16

MORE ABOUT

19:10 27.03.2024
Kuleba: visit of Ukrainian FM to India is first in last seven years, its goal to strengthen Ukrainian-Indian relations

Kuleba: visit of Ukrainian FM to India is first in last seven years, its goal to strengthen Ukrainian-Indian relations

14:28 26.03.2024
Kuleba calls on West to provide Ukraine with more air defense systems, incl. for soldiers on frontline

Kuleba calls on West to provide Ukraine with more air defense systems, incl. for soldiers on frontline

20:50 25.03.2024
Kuleba talks with Borrell, calls for early delivery to Ukraine of additional Patriot, other air defense systems capable of shooting down ballistics

Kuleba talks with Borrell, calls for early delivery to Ukraine of additional Patriot, other air defense systems capable of shooting down ballistics

11:56 22.03.2024
Ten Ukrainian pilots complete basic flying training in UK

Ten Ukrainian pilots complete basic flying training in UK

16:32 21.03.2024
Kuleba calls on chief of NATO Military Committee to return to practice of training Ukrainian military in Ukraine

Kuleba calls on chief of NATO Military Committee to return to practice of training Ukrainian military in Ukraine

15:48 16.03.2024
Kuleba, Blinken hold phone conversation

Kuleba, Blinken hold phone conversation

11:50 11.03.2024
Kuleba to Pope: Our flag is blue and yellow; by which we live, die and prevail. We shall never raise any other flags

Kuleba to Pope: Our flag is blue and yellow; by which we live, die and prevail. We shall never raise any other flags

20:37 08.03.2024
Kuleba: What happening with European Peace Facility is shame, I urge all countries to finally resolve differences

Kuleba: What happening with European Peace Facility is shame, I urge all countries to finally resolve differences

20:29 08.03.2024
Kuleba: It's not about invincible Russia, but about Ukrainian soldiers having everything they need

Kuleba: It's not about invincible Russia, but about Ukrainian soldiers having everything they need

17:07 07.03.2024
Kuleba: Ukraine needs more artillery shells, ammunition produced in Europe should be used to protect country

Kuleba: Ukraine needs more artillery shells, ammunition produced in Europe should be used to protect country

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy announces availability of significant amount of funds for current year for all country’s regions under Made in Ukraine program

Number of victims of Russian strike on Kharkiv increased to 19 – Zelenskyy

Poland to double its contribution to Czech initiative on purchase of ammunition for Ukraine – FM

Zelenskyy visits location of 117th separate territorial defense brigade in Sumy region

SAMP/T, Patriot systems can down Russia's Zircon-type missiles – Ukrainian Air Force

LATEST

AFU General Staff: Aviation of Defense Forces launch 10 attacks on enemy, rocket launchers hit two areas with invaders’ personnel

ARMA predicts UAH 8-10 bln in revenues from management and sale of seized assets in 2024

In Sumy region, Zelenskyy awards people keeping the region afloat during full-scale war

Umerov, Syrsky talk via video link with new Lithuanian Defense Minister, invite him to Kyiv in near future

Zelenskyy announces availability of significant amount of funds for current year for all country’s regions under Made in Ukraine program

Number of victims of Russian strike on Kharkiv increased to 19 – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy gets acquainted with construction of fortifications in Sumy region

Ukraine joins WIPO ALERT to counteract pirated websites – Economy Ministry

URCS volunteers help people affected by Russia's attack on Mykolaiv

Ukrainian Red Cross Society helps find job

AD
AD
AD
AD