14:28 26.03.2024

Kuleba calls on West to provide Ukraine with more air defense systems, incl. for soldiers on frontline

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba calls on partners to provide Ukraine with more air defense systems that Ukraine needs to repel Russian ones, in particular additional Patriots capable of shooting down ballistic missiles.

“Give us the damn Patriots,” he told in an interview with Politico.

The minister stressed that “if we had enough air defense systems, namely Patriots, we would be able to protect not only the lives of our people, but also our economy from destruction.

“When Ukrainian troops are losing positions, let's look at the reason why. It is because Russia has began to massively use upgraded aerial guided bombs,” the minister said.

He explained that these bombs are weapons “you cannot escape from” if you’re the intended target.

“It just falls on your head and destroys everything. This is how we're losing positions and the only way to prevent this is to shoot down the planes carrying the bombs,” he added.

“We need air-defense systems on the frontlines,” the minister said.

