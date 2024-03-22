Facts

20:00 22.03.2024

URCS volunteers help victims of large-scale air attack on Ukraine

1 min read
Volunteers of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) provided assistance to victims of a Russian combined air attack in Khmelnytsky, Zaporizhia and Kharkiv region.

"The Ukrainian Red Cross Society promptly responded to the attacks and is providing all necessary assistance in the cities that came under fire," the URCS said on Facebook on Friday.

Specialists from mobile medical teams, psychosocial support, and volunteers from the URCS rapid response units in Khmelnytsky work together with other rescue services to overcome the consequences of an emergency. Volunteers have set up a help station where people can drink tea, charge their gadgets and warm up.

"Volunteers of the rapid response unit of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society in Zaporizhia region provided first aid and first psychological assistance at the scene of the emergency," the URCS said.

The URCS Kharkiv regional organization, in coordination with the authorities, prepared the distribution of hot meals for more than 2,000 people - residents of densely populated areas, people with limited mobility and other vulnerable categories.

