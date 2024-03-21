Facts

17:16 21.03.2024

Enemy launches missile attack on enterprise in Mykolaiv, number of victims increased to six people – Kim

1 min read
In the afternoon, the occupiers launched a missile attack on the enterprise in the center of Mykolaiv, the consequences of the shelling were eliminated, the number of victims increased to six people, said head of the Regional Military Administration Vitaliy Kim.

"The consequences have now been eliminated – one of the enterprises was hit in the city center by the occupiers in the afternoon ... We have six injured now, one woman has died, unfortunately," he said on the air of the national telethon.

According to Kim, the victims mostly have shrapnel wounds, as an enemy missile exploded between buildings. He added that the type of missile will be determined by an examination.

Earlier it was known about one dead woman and four injured as a result of a missile strike on Mykolaiv on Thursday afternoon. 

Tags: #mykolaiv

