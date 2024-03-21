Kuleba calls on chief of NATO Military Committee to return to practice of training Ukrainian military in Ukraine

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba has held a meeting with Chairman of the NATO Military Committee, Admiral Rob Bauer, who is paying a visit to Ukraine.

According to the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Kuleba noted the important role of NATO member states in providing Ukraine with comprehensive assistance to repel the armed aggression of the Russian Federation.

"He separately stressed the importance of continuing support for Ukraine, in particular, providing our state with critically important types of weapons and military equipment. The interlocutors discussed the prospects of providing combat training for Ukrainian servicemen and close cooperation between the defense industries of Ukraine and allies," the message reads.

The Foreign Minister called for increased NATO support for Ukraine, primarily with lethal weapons, a return to the practice of training in Ukraine, and the deployment of repair bases in Ukraine.

The interlocutors also discussed expectations from the Washington NATO summit in July.