Facts

16:32 21.03.2024

Kuleba calls on chief of NATO Military Committee to return to practice of training Ukrainian military in Ukraine

1 min read
Kuleba calls on chief of NATO Military Committee to return to practice of training Ukrainian military in Ukraine

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba has held a meeting with Chairman of the NATO Military Committee, Admiral Rob Bauer, who is paying a visit to Ukraine.

According to the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Kuleba noted the important role of NATO member states in providing Ukraine with comprehensive assistance to repel the armed aggression of the Russian Federation.

"He separately stressed the importance of continuing support for Ukraine, in particular, providing our state with critically important types of weapons and military equipment. The interlocutors discussed the prospects of providing combat training for Ukrainian servicemen and close cooperation between the defense industries of Ukraine and allies," the message reads.

The Foreign Minister called for increased NATO support for Ukraine, primarily with lethal weapons, a return to the practice of training in Ukraine, and the deployment of repair bases in Ukraine.

The interlocutors also discussed expectations from the Washington NATO summit in July.

Tags: #kuleba #bauer

MORE ABOUT

14:24 21.03.2024
NATO Military Committee Head: There is every reason to be confident in Ukraine's ability to succeed, but even more support needed

NATO Military Committee Head: There is every reason to be confident in Ukraine's ability to succeed, but even more support needed

13:58 21.03.2024
Bauer: Swedish flag will not be only blue, yellow flag at NATO headquarters

Bauer: Swedish flag will not be only blue, yellow flag at NATO headquarters

13:46 21.03.2024
Chairman of NATO Military Committee in Kyiv: My visit shows that NATO, Ukraine are now closer than ever

Chairman of NATO Military Committee in Kyiv: My visit shows that NATO, Ukraine are now closer than ever

15:48 16.03.2024
Kuleba, Blinken hold phone conversation

Kuleba, Blinken hold phone conversation

11:50 11.03.2024
Kuleba to Pope: Our flag is blue and yellow; by which we live, die and prevail. We shall never raise any other flags

Kuleba to Pope: Our flag is blue and yellow; by which we live, die and prevail. We shall never raise any other flags

20:37 08.03.2024
Kuleba: What happening with European Peace Facility is shame, I urge all countries to finally resolve differences

Kuleba: What happening with European Peace Facility is shame, I urge all countries to finally resolve differences

20:29 08.03.2024
Kuleba: It's not about invincible Russia, but about Ukrainian soldiers having everything they need

Kuleba: It's not about invincible Russia, but about Ukrainian soldiers having everything they need

17:07 07.03.2024
Kuleba: Ukraine needs more artillery shells, ammunition produced in Europe should be used to protect country

Kuleba: Ukraine needs more artillery shells, ammunition produced in Europe should be used to protect country

13:59 02.03.2024
Kuleba urges West to speed up aid to Ukraine: Goal is not to act 'as long as it takes' but, 'as quick and as much as it takes'

Kuleba urges West to speed up aid to Ukraine: Goal is not to act 'as long as it takes' but, 'as quick and as much as it takes'

20:08 27.02.2024
Kuleba calls on UN Council to make every effort to hold Russia accountable for crimes against Ukraine

Kuleba calls on UN Council to make every effort to hold Russia accountable for crimes against Ukraine

AD

HOT NEWS

Enemy launches missile attack on enterprise in Mykolaiv, number of victims increased to six people – Kim

One dead, four injured as result of missile attack on Mykolaiv – local authorities

Two years ago, in battles for Moschun, fate of Kyiv, Ukraine determined – Zelenskyy

NATO Military Committee Head: There is every reason to be confident in Ukraine's ability to succeed, but even more support needed

Three food industry enterprises were damaged in missile attack on Kyiv

LATEST

Enemy launches missile attack on enterprise in Mykolaiv, number of victims increased to six people – Kim

Zelenskyy: Ukraine, UN developing new routes under Grain from Ukraine program

One dead, four injured as result of missile attack on Mykolaiv – local authorities

URCS volunteers work to eliminate consequences of Russian missile attack on Kyiv

Two years ago, in battles for Moschun, fate of Kyiv, Ukraine determined – Zelenskyy

Three food industry enterprises were damaged in missile attack on Kyiv

Missile attack on Kyiv could be Russian response to meeting of security advisers to discuss peace formula – U.S. Embassy

Australia joins drone coalition for Ukraine

Ukraine to win if it emerges from war as free, democratic, sovereign country – Sullivan

Zelenskyy: We working as actively as possible with partners on domestic production of weapons to give our military necessary weapons

AD
AD
AD
AD