Zelenskyy: Ukraine, UN developing new routes under Grain from Ukraine program

Ukraine, together with the UN World Food Programme, are planning new routes for the Grain from Ukraine program to tackle famine in Gaza and Malawi, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo and other nations, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his address to the 3rd Summit for Democracy

"When Russia had blocked our ports and began to destroy our agricultural infrastructure, our determination and global cooperation gave enormous results… We have restored the stability of the global food market, lifted the Russian blockade of some of our ports and renewed supplies of agricultural production. Dozens of millions of tons of Ukrainian food have already been delivered to Africa, Asia, and Europe. Our humanitarian food program Grain from Ukraine is also working and has delivered dozen thousands of tons of grain and wheat to Yemen, Somalia, Nigeria, Sudan, Ethiopia… And I am grateful to all contributing donor countries," he said.

The head of state noted that in a few days a new cargo from Ukraine will arrive in Sudan.

"We have proven that we can restore food security, and I invite all of you to join this and other points of our Peace Formula," Zelenskyy said.