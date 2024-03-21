Facts

16:13 21.03.2024

Zelenskyy: Ukraine, UN developing new routes under Grain from Ukraine program

1 min read
Zelenskyy: Ukraine, UN developing new routes under Grain from Ukraine program

Ukraine, together with the UN World Food Programme, are planning new routes for the Grain from Ukraine program to tackle famine in Gaza and Malawi, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo and other nations, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his address to the 3rd Summit for Democracy

"When Russia had blocked our ports and began to destroy our agricultural infrastructure, our determination and global cooperation gave enormous results… We have restored the stability of the global food market, lifted the Russian blockade of some of our ports and renewed supplies of agricultural production. Dozens of millions of tons of Ukrainian food have already been delivered to Africa, Asia, and Europe. Our humanitarian food program Grain from Ukraine is also working and has delivered dozen thousands of tons of grain and wheat to Yemen, Somalia, Nigeria, Sudan, Ethiopia… And I am grateful to all contributing donor countries," he said.

The head of state noted that in a few days a new cargo from Ukraine will arrive in Sudan.

"We have proven that we can restore food security, and I invite all of you to join this and other points of our Peace Formula," Zelenskyy said.

Tags: #grain_from_ukraine

MORE ABOUT

15:23 28.02.2024
First batch of wheat from Ukraine arrives in Sudan under Grain from Ukraine initiative

First batch of wheat from Ukraine arrives in Sudan under Grain from Ukraine initiative

AD

HOT NEWS

Enemy launches missile attack on enterprise in Mykolaiv, number of victims increased to six people – Kim

One dead, four injured as result of missile attack on Mykolaiv – local authorities

Two years ago, in battles for Moschun, fate of Kyiv, Ukraine determined – Zelenskyy

NATO Military Committee Head: There is every reason to be confident in Ukraine's ability to succeed, but even more support needed

Three food industry enterprises were damaged in missile attack on Kyiv

LATEST

Enemy launches missile attack on enterprise in Mykolaiv, number of victims increased to six people – Kim

Kuleba calls on chief of NATO Military Committee to return to practice of training Ukrainian military in Ukraine

One dead, four injured as result of missile attack on Mykolaiv – local authorities

URCS volunteers work to eliminate consequences of Russian missile attack on Kyiv

Two years ago, in battles for Moschun, fate of Kyiv, Ukraine determined – Zelenskyy

NATO Military Committee Head: There is every reason to be confident in Ukraine's ability to succeed, but even more support needed

Three food industry enterprises were damaged in missile attack on Kyiv

Bauer: Swedish flag will not be only blue, yellow flag at NATO headquarters

Chairman of NATO Military Committee in Kyiv: My visit shows that NATO, Ukraine are now closer than ever

Missile attack on Kyiv could be Russian response to meeting of security advisers to discuss peace formula – U.S. Embassy

AD
AD
AD
AD