13:05 20.03.2024

European Commission pays first EUR 4.5 bln to Ukraine – Borrell

European Union High Representative for Foreign and Security Policy Josep Borrell has said that the European Commission has paid out the first EUR 4.5 billion under the Ukraine Facility of a total of EUR 50 billion.

He made the announcement on Wednesday in Brussels at a press conference at the end of the Ukraine-EU Association Council.

"Today, we have also made the first payment of EUR 4.5 billion under the Ukraine Facility, our EUR 50 billion package to support the recovery, reconstruction and modernization of Ukraine. And tomorrow the European Council will discuss how to further speed up Ukraine's accession (to the EU)," Borrell said.

In turn, European Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement/Member of the European Commission Olivér Várhelyi added that the second payment will be made in April.

 

