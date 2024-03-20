Veterans Ministry, together with URCS, launching United Veteran Telephone Line

The Ministry of Veterans Affairs, together with the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS), are launching a single telephone veteran line.

"The introduction of the United Veteran Telephone Line is an important step and an integral part of the new veteran policy in support of Ukrainian male and female defenders and their families," the ministry's press service said.

In particular, by calling 0 800 505 217, qualified specialists will provide advice on urgent issues to veterans, their family members, as well as families of fallen soldiers.

It is reported that the United Veteran Line will operate daily from 8:00 to 20:00 in a test mode.