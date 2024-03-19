Facts

19:43 19.03.2024

Ramstein coalition pledges to allocate over $88 bln in military aid to Ukraine over almost two years – Pentagon head

Ramstein coalition pledges to allocate over $88 bln in military aid to Ukraine over almost two years – Pentagon head

The member countries of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group have collected more than $88 billion in military assistance commitments in almost two years, and today the coalition works in two directions: providing for the short-term needs of Ukrainian forces and long-term support.

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III said at a briefing on the results of the 20th Ramstein meeting that over the nearly two years of this contact group's work, Ukraine has received more than $88 billion in security assistance commitments.

He noted that 15 allies have allocated more funds to Ukraine than the United States, based on their share of GDP.

The head of the Pentagon indicated that the coalition now continues to work in two directions to help Ukraine.

The U.S. Secretary of Defense said that first, they are working together to provide short-term support to Ukrainian troops. And second, they are working diligently with Ukraine's leaders to plan for its long-term defense and deterrence. This long-term support is based on coalitions of capabilities, and they are already in motion.

He also noted that today the survival of Ukraine is under threat and not a single day can be lost.

