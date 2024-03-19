Pentagon launches website to oversee US military aid to Ukraine

The Pentagon's Office of the Inspector General has launched a new website to give more information to Americans about the oversight of U.S. weapons and equipment provided to Ukraine, The Hill reported on Tuesday.

The Ukraine Oversight website provides resources and information about the work more than 20 U.S. oversight agencies — known collectively as the Ukraine Oversight Interagency Working Group — are doing to ensure Ukraine aid is not being misused.

The Hill recalled that congressional Republicans continue to hold up new funding for Ukraine and question whether there is proper accounting for the weapons shipped to the embattled country.

Pentagon IG Robert Storch has been working on the issue of using aid allocated to Ukraine for quite some time. In February 2023, Storch said his department has not yet identified cases of misuse of U.S. aid to Ukraine. However, he warned that investigations into the matter are still in the early stages, the Associated Press reported.