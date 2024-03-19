Facts

18:09 19.03.2024

Pentagon launches website to oversee US military aid to Ukraine

1 min read
Pentagon launches website to oversee US military aid to Ukraine

The Pentagon's Office of the Inspector General has launched a new website to give more information to Americans about the oversight of U.S. weapons and equipment provided to Ukraine, The Hill reported on Tuesday.

The Ukraine Oversight website provides resources and information about the work more than 20 U.S. oversight agencies — known collectively as the Ukraine Oversight Interagency Working Group — are doing to ensure Ukraine aid is not being misused.

The Hill recalled that congressional Republicans continue to hold up new funding for Ukraine and question whether there is proper accounting for the weapons shipped to the embattled country.

Pentagon IG Robert Storch has been working on the issue of using aid allocated to Ukraine for quite some time. In February 2023, Storch said his department has not yet identified cases of misuse of U.S. aid to Ukraine. However, he warned that investigations into the matter are still in the early stages, the Associated Press reported.

Tags: #pentagon

MORE ABOUT

19:08 19.03.2024
Pentagon head: Ukraine needs support to continue to defend its territory, we hope for speedy decision on aid in Congress

Pentagon head: Ukraine needs support to continue to defend its territory, we hope for speedy decision on aid in Congress

10:33 09.02.2024
Pentagon assures USA to effectively work with AFU new military chief

Pentagon assures USA to effectively work with AFU new military chief

12:12 21.11.2023
Pentagon chief: We’ll continue to work with Congress to approve additional funding for Ukraine

Pentagon chief: We’ll continue to work with Congress to approve additional funding for Ukraine

11:09 10.11.2023
USA to reduce aid to Ukraine, but will continue to supply it – Pentagon

USA to reduce aid to Ukraine, but will continue to supply it – Pentagon

09:16 01.11.2023
Ukrainian pilots’ drills on F16 may last five-nine months – Pentagon

Ukrainian pilots’ drills on F16 may last five-nine months – Pentagon

14:35 18.10.2023
AFU responsibly use cluster munitions provided to them by USA – Pentagon

AFU responsibly use cluster munitions provided to them by USA – Pentagon

19:55 11.10.2023
Pentagon head: USA can and will help both Ukraine, Israel

Pentagon head: USA can and will help both Ukraine, Israel

14:13 03.10.2023
Pentagon calls on Congress to prevent problems with sending military aid to Ukraine – AP

Pentagon calls on Congress to prevent problems with sending military aid to Ukraine – AP

14:09 19.09.2023
Pentagon Chief at opening of Ramstein: US, Ukraine's partners commit totally over $76 bln in defense assistance

Pentagon Chief at opening of Ramstein: US, Ukraine's partners commit totally over $76 bln in defense assistance

12:45 19.09.2023
Pentagon Chief opening Ramstein: We must continue to push hard to provide Ukraine with air-defense systems

Pentagon Chief opening Ramstein: We must continue to push hard to provide Ukraine with air-defense systems

AD

HOT NEWS

Ramstein coalition pledges to allocate over $88 bln in military aid to Ukraine over almost two years – Pentagon head

White House does not consider loans best way to provide assistance to Ukraine

Germany to pay pay 180,000 rounds of artillery ammunition for Ukraine in Czech initiative – media

Ukraine, NATO begin Ukraine's Strategic Defence Procurement Review

EU plans to supply Ukraine with approximately 500,000 shells by end of month – Stano

LATEST

Ukrainian forces continue to destroy enemy UAVs in south

Ukrainian aviation hits six invader locations in 24 hours

Ramstein coalition pledges to allocate over $88 bln in military aid to Ukraine over almost two years – Pentagon head

White House does not consider loans best way to provide assistance to Ukraine

Swedish Parliament's finance committee proposes defense equipment, financial support to Ukraine

Germany to pay pay 180,000 rounds of artillery ammunition for Ukraine in Czech initiative – media

Ukraine, NATO begin Ukraine's Strategic Defence Procurement Review

EU plans to supply Ukraine with approximately 500,000 shells by end of month – Stano

URCS General Director calls on participants of European Humanitarian Forum to increase assistance to Ukraine

German Defense Minister announces new EUR 500 mln assistance package to Ukraine

AD
Milk
AD
AD
AD
AD